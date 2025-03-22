^

Blue Eagles edge Maroons for joint fifth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 22, 2025 | 8:39pm
Blue Eagles edge Maroons for joint fifth
Ateneo's Lyann de Guzman (16) powers one up over the UP Fighting Maroons in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash Saturday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles outlasted the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in five sets, 15-25, 25-23, 27-25, 30-32, 16-14 in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ateneo lost a four-point lead in the fifth set but recovered just in time to grab its third victory in eight contests thus far. The two teams are now tied for the fifth seed with similar records.

Lyann de Guzman carried the load for the Blue Eagles with 23 attacks, a block and a service ace. AC Miner added 19 markers, while Zey Pacia had 13.

With the match tied up at two sets apiece, Ateneo took a huge 11-7 lead after a down-the-line kill by Yvana Sulit.

But six straight points by the Fighting Maroons, capped by a Nina Ytang block on Sulit, gave UP a 13-11 advantage.

A net fault by UP halted the run, but Ytang gave them the match point with a quick, 14-12.

Pacia, however, did not give up easily, punching in back-to-back attacks to force an extended sets.

The match had an anti-climactic finish, as back-to-back errors by the Fighting Maroons gave the win to Ateneo, 16-14.

Up two sets to one, Ateneo took an 18-15 lead in the fourth set after a Jihan Chuatico quick.

But five straight points by UP, capped by an Irah Jaboneta kill, pushed the Fighting Maroons ahead, 20-18.

The two teams, then, traded points down the stretch.

Ateneo held a 30-29 lead after an error by Kassandra Doering.

But a cross-court kill by Irah Jaboneta, followed by an error by de Guzman and a block on Sulit, tied things up and forced the fifth set.

“Today, when you think about the teams, we don’t have one specific special player to play very very long. Today, it’s special for our team because we play sometimes with mistakes, but the team never gave up today. If I think about how special this is today, that’s because everybody played at a high level,” Ateneo head coach Sergio Veloso said.

Chuatico added 12 points for the Katipunan-based squad while Sulit had 11. Taks Fujimoto had 26 excellent sets to go with two points.

Ytang powered UP with 24 points on 19 attacks, four blocks and a service ace. Jaboneta chipped in 20 points, while Monares and Doering had 16 and 15, respectively. Kianne Olango contributed 13 points.

Ateneo will try to win its third consecutive game in the season as it faces Adamson next Saturday, while UP will take on undefeated National University on Wednesday.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
