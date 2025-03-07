The legend of Sabrina Ionescu

MANILA, Philippines — One of the best basketball players in the world will be visiting the Philippines soon.

WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Sabrina Ionescu will head to the Pearl of the Orient Seas next week as part of her Asia Tour, where she will also travel to China and Hong Kong.

One of the most prolific 3-point shooters in professional basketball as a whole, Ionescu will showcase her mastery in the sport while also sharing her love for the game.

Ahead of her visit to basketball-crazed Manila, know more about one of the top ballers in the world.

David Berding/Getty Images/AFP Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty shoots the ball against Alanna Smith of the Minnesota Lynx in the fourth quarter during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at the Target Center on October 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Walking triple-double

Standing at 5-foot-11, the pride of Walnut Creek, California, is a guard playing for the defending WNBA champions New York Liberty.

The 27-year-old is an achiever from college as a standout for the Oregon Ducks to the pros.

She set the record for the most career triple-doubles in the NCAA with 26. She had four in her freshman year, six in her sophomore year, eight in her junior season and eight in her final year.

In all the games she tallied a triple-double in, the Oregon Ducks won.

Next on the triple-double list? Kyle Collinsworth with 12.

Ionescu is also the only player in NCAA history to amass more than 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists — finishing her 2,562 points, 1,040 rebounds and 1,091 assists in her collegiate career.

She was only the second player in history to earn a unanimous AP National Player of the Year award, while also being the first Naismith Trophy winner in University of Oregon history.

While she was unable to lead the Ducks to the promised land, she left Oregon as the all-time leader in points, assists, double-digit scoring games and 3-pointers.

With the way the guard has been playing in the collegiate ranks, Ionescu grew her fanbase, which includes the late great Kobe Bryant.

An article by the University of Oregon, quoted Bryant saying Ionescu’s game is "refreshing… who just thought the game at a different level.”

WNBA great Diana Taurasi also lauded her future rival’s game, saying Ionescu “wants to compete, play hard and she does not care who she plays against.”

Top pick

With the way she performed at the collegiate level, it was unsurprising that Ionescu was picked first in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Liberty.

While she had a severe ankle injury in just her third game in the pros that forced her to sit out the rest of her rookie season, she bounced back with a stellar second year, and her numbers just continued to grow as seasons went by.

In her third season, she was named in her first All-Star team and has been a part of the festivities for the past three seasons.