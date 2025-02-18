WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu to visit Manila

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty reacts after hitting a game-winning 3-point basket to defeat the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at the Target Center on October 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MANILA, Philippines — WNBA champion and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will visit Manila in March as part of her Asian tour backed by sports apparel giant Nike.

The sweet-shooting point guard will also make stops in Guangzhou, China and Hong Kong.

“I’m excited to connect with basketball fans across Manila, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, especially young hoopers. You can feel their passion for the game, even from New York,” Ionescu said in a news release announcing the 2025 Sabrina Manila Tour: Craft the Future Showcase.

“Together we will celebrate the game, and I hope we inspire each other to achieve our dreams with dedication, commitment and hard work,” she added.

Part of Ionescu’s Manila itinerary includes a visit to the Nike store in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on March 10, where she will be part of a panel talk with the brand’s other ambassador-athletes and coaches.

Ionescu will also hold a basketball clinic at the nearby The Courtyard basketball court.

Additionally, the WNBA star’s Manila visit will coincide with launch of the Nike Sabrina 2 collaboration.

On March 11, Ionescu will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for an exhibition game and a 3-point shootout event.

Nike said Ionescu's Manila tour is open to the public, encouraging interested fans to register at https://www.nike.com/ph/basketball. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Ionescu and the Liberty clinched the WNBA title last season after edging the Minnesota Lynx in five games, 3-2.

The 5-foot-11 guard was also part of the US women's team that won the gold medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.