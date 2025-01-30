Quarterfinals-bound Ginebra takes chance to rest core players in last game of elims

MANILA, Philippines -- Wondering why Ginebra head coach Tim Cone sat his main guns in major minutes during their PBA Commissioner’s Cup clash against the Meralco Bolts on Wednesday evening?

Cone said that with the quarterfinals just around the corner, he prepared all his players – even those who are not seeing that many minutes – for the playoffs.

“Well, it was an opportunity. This game was more of an opportunity for us to get ready for the playoffs, so we wanted to make sure guys who've not been getting a lot of minutes, you just don't know what's going to happen in the playoffs,” he told reporters.

“So, you know, you want, number one, you don't want your starters or your core to get injured in a game like this, going into the, and you want to make sure that your guys who are not playing a lot of minutes have a chance to stay sharp in case something does happen in the playoffs. So that was basically our goal today,” he added.

Resident import Justin Brownlee played just 22 minutes and 30 seconds in the game, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists before getting subbed out of the game in the third period.

Stephen Holt, who was named Player of the Game, played 22 minutes and produced 13 points and three rebounds.

Other starters Japeth Aguilar (four points) and Scottie Thompson (two points) played just 18 and 15 minutes, respectively.

Only Troy Rosario played almost 30 minutes in the game, producing 13 markers and six boards to go with two blocks.

Ginebra saw its 17-point lead dwindle to just two points late in the fourth, but the usual suspects did not see action in the crucial stretch.

“We'll just come out and play the game as best we can, and knowing that you're going to have limited minutes tonight, and just do the best with the minutes that you have,” Cone stressed.

Meralco played without import Akil Mitchell, who reportedly had a back injury.

The two squads are expected to face each other in the quarterfinals.

During the game, seldom-used Raymond Aguilar and Von Pessumal saw action. The former played 20 minutes, while the latter saw 10 minutes of action.

“We wanted to give them minutes so they can get a feel for playing, and you know, those guys do the work in practice every day. I was really pleased with the way Raymond came out and played tonight. He showed he could execute. He showed he could defend. It was good to see those guys really step up and play,” he said.

“You know, obviously, Moralco, they didn't play their starters long. They rested their import, you know, so, you know, I think that both teams were kind of of the same mindset trying to get ready for the playoffs,” he added.

With Wednesday’s win, the Gin Kings ended their elimination round with an 8-4 win-loss record, while Meralco dropped to 7-4.

During the PBA Governors’ Cup, Ginebra ousted Meralco in the quarterfinals, sweeping the Bolts.

This time around, Cone said that they are bracing for their opponents who are expected to fight back.

“If I'm not mistaken, I think we're going to end up playing each other at 4-5, so kind of like a short preview of what the series is going to be about,” he said.

“Well, obviously, they're going to be well motivated because we knocked them out last conference, so they're going to be well motivated coming into this conference.”

The Bolts will try to finish off their elimination round triumphant as they face the hungry Magnolia Hotshots on Friday.