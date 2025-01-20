Hoey falters as Straka secures third PGA title

Rico Hoey of the Philippines lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of The American Express 2025 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey's bid for a strong finish in The American Express fizzled out after a disastrous 74 on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), followed by an even more disappointing 76 on Sunday (Monday here), winding up tied for 58th in the $8.8-million championship dominated by Austrian Sepp Straka in California.

Straka showcased composure and determination, clinching a two-stroke victory over Justin Thomas with a gritty final round of 70 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course to nail his third PGA Tour crown.

The 31-year-old, known for his come-from-behind wins, leveraged a commanding third-round lead to hold off Thomas’ late charge and his own struggles near the finish.

Straka built a solid cushion with three birdies on the front nine and added another on the 13th. Despite bogeying two of the last three holes, he finished with a 72-hole total of 25-under 263.

Thomas carded a brilliant 66 to claim second place at 265, while Filipino-Australian Jason Day shared third with Justin Lower at 266 after matching 69s.

Eager to rebound from a third-round collapse after storming to joint lead halfway through, Hoey’s final round was plagued by mishits and missed opportunities. He bogeyed the opening hole and double-bogeyed the par-5 fifth after hitting into the water and missing a nine-foot bogey putt.

Additional bogeys on the sixth and 15th overshadowed his lone birdie on the seventh, leading to a 39-37 for a 76 and a four-round total of 278.

Despite the setback, the 29-year-old Filipino-American received a morale boost as he signed a sponsorship deal with ICTSI. He looks to regroup and refocus as he heads to the Farmers Insurance Open, scheduled from January 22-25 in San Diego, also in California, in pursuit of a Tour breakthrough.