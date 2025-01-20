^

Sports

Hoey falters as Straka secures third PGA title

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 20, 2025 | 11:35am
Hoey falters as Straka secures third PGA title
Rico Hoey of the Philippines lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of The American Express 2025 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California.
Joe Scarnici / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey's bid for a strong finish in The American Express fizzled out after a disastrous 74 on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), followed by an even more disappointing 76 on Sunday (Monday here), winding up tied for 58th in the $8.8-million championship dominated by Austrian Sepp Straka in California.

Straka showcased composure and determination, clinching a two-stroke victory over Justin Thomas with a gritty final round of 70 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course to nail his third PGA Tour crown.

The 31-year-old, known for his come-from-behind wins, leveraged a commanding third-round lead to hold off Thomas’ late charge and his own struggles near the finish.

Straka built a solid cushion with three birdies on the front nine and added another on the 13th. Despite bogeying two of the last three holes, he finished with a 72-hole total of 25-under 263.

Thomas carded a brilliant 66 to claim second place at 265, while Filipino-Australian Jason Day shared third with Justin Lower at 266 after matching 69s.

Eager to rebound from a third-round collapse after storming to joint lead halfway through, Hoey’s final round was plagued by mishits and missed opportunities. He bogeyed the opening hole and double-bogeyed the par-5 fifth after hitting into the water and missing a nine-foot bogey putt.

Additional bogeys on the sixth and 15th overshadowed his lone birdie on the seventh, leading to a 39-37 for a 76 and a four-round total of 278.

Despite the setback, the 29-year-old Filipino-American received a morale boost as he signed a sponsorship deal with ICTSI. He looks to regroup and refocus as he heads to the Farmers Insurance Open, scheduled from January 22-25 in San Diego, also in California, in pursuit of a Tour breakthrough.

GOLF

PGA TOUR

RICO HOEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Van der Valk eyes redemption at TCC Invitational

Van der Valk eyes redemption at TCC Invitational

13 hours ago
Foiled on his three-peat bid last year, Guido van der Valk is determined to redeem himself – not only at The Country...
Sports
fbtw
Fiberxers enhance chances

Fiberxers enhance chances

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
In a duel of teams on opposite sides of the ladder, it’s the squad battling for a playoffs incentive that prevailed...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey drops down to 17th

Hoey drops down to 17th

13 hours ago
The Philippines’ Rico Hoey struggled with a 74 after sizzling rounds of 65 and 63 and dropped from being a joint leader...
Sports
fbtw
SW&rsquo;s Masters in great shape for Philippine Open

SW’s Masters in great shape for Philippine Open

13 hours ago
The Masters layout of the posh Manila Southwoods complex here is coming close to achieving the tough character that will challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TV host issues on-air apology to Djokovic over 'insulting' comments

TV host issues on-air apology to Djokovic over 'insulting' comments

3 hours ago
A leading TV presenter apologized on-air Monday to Novak Djokovic after mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner and his Serbian...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic marches into quarterfinal versus Alcaraz

Djokovic marches into quarterfinal versus Alcaraz

13 hours ago
Irrepressible 10-time champion Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster Australian Open quarterfinal Sunday with Carlos Alcaraz...
Sports
fbtw

Mayor of the world

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, Or walk with Kings – nor lose the common touch,
Sports
fbtw
Bolick recovers, steers Road Warriors past Fuel Masters

Bolick recovers, steers Road Warriors past Fuel Masters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Robert Bolick bounced back from a lackluster outing during their last game, exploding for 26 points to lead the NLEX Road...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with