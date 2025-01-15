Fernandez eyes deeper run in Australian Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez hits a shot against Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva during their women's singles match on Day 1 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 12, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Leylah Fernandez went two-for-two in her Australian Open campaign, teaming up with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok to trounce locals Talia Gibson and Maya Joint, 6-3, 6-3, in the first round of women’s doubles at Court 15 in Melbourne, Australia on Monday.

Fernandez and Kichenok displayed remarkable teamwork, breaking away from a 3-all count with a stellar combination of cohesion and resilience in long rallies. Their straight-set victory has set up a second-round clash against the winners of the Camilla Rosatello and Jacqueline Cristian versus Cristina Bucsa and Yana Sizikova match.

In singles, Fernandez began her journey with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 victory over Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva on Sunday. Her next opponent will be Spain’s Bucsa, who breezed past French wild card Chloe Paquet with a 6-2, 6-3 win.

The Canadian star, ranked 30th, remained confident in her experience and court intelligence as she eyes a spot in the third round.

Looking ahead, Fernandez could potentially face third-seeded Coco Gauff of the US, who is heavily favored to advance past Jodie Burrage of the United Kingdom. A showdown with Gauff would be one of the highlights in the tournament, promising a thrilling match for fans.