Fajardo paces PBA Best Player of the Conference race

San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (15) grabs the rebound during the Beermen's clash against Barangay Ginebra Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo leads the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Best Player of the Conference (BPC) race, as the playoffs heats up.

The San Miguel Beermen center, an 11-time BPC winner, is ahead in average statistical points (SPs) with 44.8 as of the Christmas-New Year break.

He is averaging 19.8 points, a league-leading 17.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals per game through six games.

NorthPort Batang Pier forward Arvin Tolentino came in second with norms of 24.7 points -- first in the league -- 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest for 40.7 SPs.

NLEX Road Warrior spitfire guard Robert Bolick, meanwhile, is third with 24.1 markers, a league-leading 7.9 dimes, 3.1 boards and 1.1 steals per game for 37.6 SPs.

TNT Tropang Giga’s Calvin Oftana (34.3 SPs) and Converge FiberXers’ Jordan Heading (33.1 SPs) complete the top five of the BPC race.

Joshua Munzon (32.9 SPs,) Chris Newsome (32.6 SPs,) Alec Stockton (31.4 SPs,) Scottie Thompson (29.5 SPs) and Santi Santillan (27.8 SPs) round up the top 10.

For the foreign reinforcements, NLEX’s Michael Griffin-Watkins is leading the scramble for the Best Import of the Conference award with solid numbers of 25.4 points, 24.1 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.9 assists per game for 54.9 SPs.

NorthPort’s Kadeem Jack is second with averages of 30.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists per game for 50.7 SPs; while Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee is very close with 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks a contest for 50.2 SPs.

Phoenix Fuel Masters’ bruising import Donovan Smith (49.5 SPs) and Rain or Shine’s Deon Marshall Thompson (48.3 SPs) round up the top five of the race.

Blackwater’s George King (47.8 SPs), Converge’s Cheick Diallo (47.3 SPs), TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (47.3 SPs), Magnolia’s Ricardo Ratliffe (45.1 SPs) and Terrafirma’s Brandon Walton-Edwards (37.0 SPs) complete the top 10.