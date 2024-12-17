Filipino booters seek to replicate 'Miracle of Hanoi'

Match Wednesday (Rizal Memorial Stadium)

9 p.m. – Philippines vs Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines — To stay in the hunt for the Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup semifinals, the Philippines must pull off a massive victory against Vietnam in the vein of the famous “Miracle of Hanoi” upset of 2010.

The Pinoy booters plot the ambush against the Vietnamese Wednesday night in a pivotal Group B home gig at the Rizal Memorial Stadium that could make or break their semis aspirations.

The Filipinos carry two points after a pair of disappointing 1-1 draws with Myanmar and Laos to sit at third spot behind the Vietnamese (six points on back-to-back wins) and Indonesia (four points on 1-1-1 win-draw-loss) in the chase for the two F4 berths from the group.

"We got big respect for Vietnam, they’re giants in Southeast Asia but we're not afraid of them,” Philippine forward Alex Monis said ahead of the 9 p.m. duel.

“We’re going to go out there and fight, to play the football that we know how to play and stick to that and we’re just going to give everything.”

If they can make a new version of the 2010 batch’s groundbreaking upset of Vietnam (2-0) in Hanoi 14 years ago en route to a historic semifinal stint, then Monis and Co. can overtake idle Indonesia at second and move just one point off the leading Golden Star Warriors.

In such a scenario, the charges of coach Albert Capellas can then secure their place in the next phase with a followup W against the Indonesians at the close of group play Saturday night in Indonesia.

“We’re still alive in this tournament and there’s no reason to feel negatively,” said Monis. “We still have an opportunity, we have two more matches, to move on to the next round.”