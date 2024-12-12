^

UP's Lopez moves on from Game 2 lapses

December 12, 2024 | 10:51am
Francis Lopez of UP looks on during Game 2 of the UAAP Season 87 men's basketball finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines’ high-flying forward Francis Lopez offered no excuse for his late mishaps against the La Salle Green Archers in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball finals on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons fell short after blowing a nine-point fourth quarter lead, crumbling late to absorb a 76-75 loss. 

Lopez, after the game, noted his mistakes in the crucial minute that ultimately spelled the difference in Game 2 — including missed free throws and turnovers.

“It's no excuse, I just missed it. Can't do anything about it. Move on,” Lopez told the reporters.

He also reflected on their crucial stretch as he failed to look for an open man during the game's last possession.

“I believe we don't have any timeouts. We didn't call any timeouts at the end. We're just looking for the open man,” Lopez said

“I had turnovers. And we just couldn't get it to my mind. That's about it,” he added.

The 6-foot-6 winger is aiming to move forward in their winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday, 5:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

“We're just talking about that it's not over. We still have a Game 3. More days to prepare for the Game 3.” — Brent Sangre, intern

