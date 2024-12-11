Extend, not end: Archers hang on, force UAAP finals decider vs Maroons

La Salle's Kevin Quiambao is guarded by Francis Lopez of UP in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 87 men's basketball finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines -- Not today.

Kevin Quiambao saved the day for La Salle, erupting just in time to help the Green Archers escape the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 76-75, in Game 2 of their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament finals Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Quiambao, who prior to the game was officially proclaimed the back-to-back UAAP Most Valuable Player, powered the Green Archers with 22 points and nine rebounds. He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including timely shots down the stretch.

Mike Phillips added 18 markers and 12 boards.

UP led by as much as nine points, 64-55, after a Harold Alarcon jumper in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.

This was a lead that the Maroons held onto for the majority of the quarter, as a Cagulangan floater off the board gave them a 71-63 upper hand with 5:12 remaining.

But La Salle overtook UP, 74-73, with an 11-2 run following back-to-back triples by Quiambao with 1:31 left.

Quentin Millora-Brown halted the run before Phillips powered in with a deuce as the Taft-based squad regained the lead, 76-75.

On the other end, Francis Lopez was fouled but missed both free throws. UP was able to get the board but the ball was stolen by Quiambao, who also threw the ball away.

Lopez was once again fouled with 25.6 seconds to go, but missed both free throws anew. Phillips was sent to the stripe and missed both as well. Lopez then turned the ball over and gave the rock back to the Green Archers.

Quiambao was fouled but also missed both, giving the Fighting Maroons a final shot to grab the win and the championship.

However, Lopez once again mishandled the ball and passed it to Gerry Abadiano, whose corner trey came up short.

EJ Gollena and JC Macalalag added nine apiece for La Salle.

Cagulangan, Abadiano and Lopez had 16 points apiece in the game. Millora-Brown added 11 markers, eight boards, three dimes and two steals.

Game 3 will be on Sunday, 5:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.