^

Sports

Tigresses keep head high amid close Game 1 setback

Philstar.com
December 11, 2024 | 10:21am
Tigresses keep head high amid close Game 1 setback
UST Growling Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong reacts in Game 1 of the UAAP women's basketball finals last Sunday, December 8, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — “Nothing to be ashamed of.” 

Despite squandering a 14-point lead and crumbling against National University, University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong took pride in the squad’s defensive effort against the Lady Bulldogs in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball finals. 

UST led by as much as 14 points, 51-37, in the third quarter before the Lady Bulldogs bared their fangs and clawed their way out of the deficit. 

And trailing by just one in the final seconds, the Tigresses had a shot to win it. Tacky Tacatac, however, missed a corner trey, enabling NU ton draw first blood, 72-71, in their best-of-three series.

“Nothing to be ashamed. Breaks of the game, yung last play namin was really made for Tacky [Tacatac]. It was a good shot,” Ong told the reporters. 

“I think yun yung pride namin sa UST is to play individual and team defense. But unfortunately, yung last play kay Cielo [Pagdulagan], si Brigette [Santos] owns that, sinabi niya na mali siya and I think, yun yung maganda sa mga players ng UST, they own to their mistakes,” she added. 

She also lauded Kent Pastrana for limiting turnovers even though there were double teams against her, which helped them into a double-digit lead. 

“Alam na ni Kent [Pastrana] kasi yung mga gagawin sa kanya, expect na niya yung double team, so what's nice kay Kent ngayon, she only had three turnovers. Unfortunately, yung mga tira na dapat na shoot, hindi namin na shoot, but it's a good play for her,” Ong said.

The tactician showed her championship experience by saying they should learn from small mistakes as they become an advantage to their opponents. 

“What's very good sa championship, kasi nakita natin ulit yung series namin sa end, yung maganda talaga at papanoorin ang mga tao. And when it comes to those small mistakes na mga ganun sa championship, you will pay for that,” she said. 

The Tigresses will try to stay alive in Game 2 Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. — Brent Sagre, intern

GROWLING TIGRESSES

HAYDEE ONG

UAAP

UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Redemption or extension? Maroons, Archers resume UAAP finals hostilities in Game 2

Redemption or extension? Maroons, Archers resume UAAP finals hostilities in Game 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Host University of the Philippines goes for the jugular, while reigning champion La Salle fights for its dear life in the...
Sports
fbtw
TNT officially unveils Pro Esports Team 'Tropang Alab' with Honor of Kings Roster

TNT officially unveils Pro Esports Team 'Tropang Alab' with Honor of Kings Roster

23 hours ago
From grassroots amateur tournaments, TNT, the value brand of Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), is now going pro as it officially...
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons go for jugular

Fighting Maroons go for jugular

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
On the verge a return to the throne, the UP Fighting Maroons pursues the mission, going for the jugular versus the La Salle...
Sports
fbtw
UV Lancers score 2nd CESAFI triple crown

UV Lancers score 2nd CESAFI triple crown

By Emmanuel Villaruel | 1 day ago
The University of the Visayas Green Lancers swept the University of Cebu Webmasters in their best-of-three finals with a decisive...
Sports
fbtw
Magsayo pursues title shot

Magsayo pursues title shot

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo is staying busy while chasing another title, this time in the 130-pound division...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacio, Brooks slated for ONE rubber match

Pacio, Brooks slated for ONE rubber match

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
A trilogy is set to be completed.
Sports
fbtw
Late stumble costs Ardina full LPGA Tour status

Late stumble costs Ardina full LPGA Tour status

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Dottie Ardina’s pursuit of full LPGA Tour status ended in disappointment after a late misstep during the resumption...
Sports
fbtw
Immaculada Concepcion rules UCAL women&rsquo;s volleyball tourney&nbsp;

Immaculada Concepcion rules UCAL women’s volleyball tourney 

3 hours ago
Newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College rediscovered its form just in time and completed a remarkable reverse sweep against...
Sports
fbtw
Tiger and Charlie Woods set to compete in next week's PNC

Tiger and Charlie Woods set to compete in next week's PNC

3 hours ago
Tiger Woods and his 15-year-old son Charlie will compete in next week's PNC Championship, the first event for the 15-time...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with