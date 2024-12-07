^

5150 FAB Recon race to serve as prelude to anticipated triathlon

December 7, 2024 | 11:58am
5150 FAB Recon race to serve as prelude to anticipated triathlon
The 5150 FAB REcon Race in Bataan will fire off Sunday.
5150 FAB via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines -- The 5150 FAB Recon Race in Bataan firing off Sunday serves as the ultimate precursor to the highly anticipated inaugural 5150 FAB Triathlon next year, offering athletes a unique opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the unparalleled racing experience at the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB).

This invitational event is designed to give participants a firsthand look at the race course, introducing them to its thrilling challenges, vibrant camaraderie and the awe-inspiring natural beauty of Bataan. With its dramatic coastal roads, lush greenery and modern facilities, the 5150 FAB Recon Race is the perfect teaser for the main event, scheduled for April 13, 2025.

The invited teams to the FAB Recon Race are Century Tri Hard, Fit PH, Go For Gold, Isabela Tri Team, Next Step Tri, Sante Barley and Tri SND Barracuda.

Registration opens on Jan. 15, 2025, and spots are expected to fill quickly as athletes prepare for this incredible journey.

“This recon race is not just a preview but an opportunity for athletes to immerse themselves in the experience of racing at the FAB," said Princess Galura, president of organizing Sunrise Events Inc., part of The IRONMAN Group. "It’s the perfect way to gear up for the adrenaline, strategy, and excitement of the full 5150 FAB event.”

With its ideal combination of natural splendor and world-class amenities, Bataan is poised to become a premier destination for triathletes. The race course, starting and finishing at the picturesque Camaya Coast, offers an exhilarating mix of flat, fast stretches and demanding climbs, all set against the backdrop of the West Philippine Sea and Bataan’s dense vegatation.

Beyond the physical challenge, the venue provides an atmosphere of relaxation and community, with top-tier accommodations, excellent facilities and the warm hospitality of the local population.

The 5150 FAB will be one of the key stops in the year-long 5150 and Sprint series, including IRONMAN 70.3 races. Featuring three unique venues, the series presents short yet dynamic triathlon courses, designed to test and thrill athletes of all levels.

Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or a newcomer to the sport, the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run race offers the perfect balance of enjoyment and challenge.

For details, visit https://fab5150.sunriseevents.com.ph/ or www.ironman.com, or email [email protected].

