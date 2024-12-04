^

Sports

Batang Pier nip Hotshots to stay unscathed

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 8:37pm
Batang Pier nip Hotshots to stay unscathed
Joshua Munzon (24) puts up a layup against the Magnolia Hotshots Wednesday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier remained unblemished in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after squeaking past the gritty Magnolia Hotshots, 107-103, Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

NorthPort rose to 3-0 in the season as they fought off a furious Hotshots rally in the final minute.

Kadeem Jack spearheaded the Batang Pier with 30 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Arvin Tolentino backstopped with 27 markers and four boards, while Joshua Munzon finished with 25 points and nine rebounds to go with five steals.

NorthPort led by 13, 94-81, with 5:16 remaining in the game after a layup by Evan Nelle.

A 9-0 blitz capped by a triple by Aris Dionisio, though, pulled Magnolia to within four, 90-94, before a jumper by Tolentino halted the run.

Jerom Lastimosa and Joseph Eriobu, however, teamed up with a short 5-0 blitz to make it a one-point game, 95-96, with 1:46 to go.

Munzon, though, hit a booming 4-pointer with 49.6 seconds left to push the lead to five, 100-95.

The game seemed all but over after Mark Barroca and Eriobu missed 3-pointers, and after Munzon connected on a layup and Tolentino hit free throws, 104-95, with less than 30 seconds remaining.

However, a layup by Ratliffe, three free throws by Lastimosa and a 3-pointer by Aris Dionisio cut the lead to two, 103-105, with about nine ticks to go.

A pair of free throws by Fran Yu made it a four point game, 107-103, with 8.3 seconds left. On the other end, Eriobu attempted a 4-pointer, but Yu stole the ball and secured the victory.

Yu added nine points and 10 assists to go with four rebounds and four steals.

Lastimosa finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Magnolia.

Rome dela Rosa added 16, while Barroca, Dionisio and Ratliffe had 14, 13 and 10 in that order for the Hotshots.

Magnolia dropped to 1-2 in the season.

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Altas Booters back in NCAA

Altas Booters back in NCAA

22 hours ago
Perpetual Help is returning to NCAA football under the guidance of coach Adrian Bequillo, currently AFC-B licensed with international...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine swimmers test mettle in SEA Age Group Championship

Philippine swimmers test mettle in SEA Age Group Championship

7 hours ago
The Philippine Aquatics Inc. will send teams in four disciplines to the 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Championship, which...
Sports
fbtw
Siklab Youth Awards: World champions get share of spotlight

Siklab Youth Awards: World champions get share of spotlight

7 hours ago
Tachiana Mangin of taekwondo and weightlifters Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan will banner the heavy cast of awardees in...
Sports
fbtw
Volleyball great Thelma Barina-Rojas: PVL in Cebu will be massive

Volleyball great Thelma Barina-Rojas: PVL in Cebu will be massive

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
When you think that Cebu has produced volleyball players, it surprising that the Premier Volleyball League hasn’t touched...
Sports
fbtw
Mighty Sports rules Xavier cagefest

Mighty Sports rules Xavier cagefest

22 hours ago
Mighty Sports (2010-2011) turned back AcroCity MEC (2021), 91-77, to rule the 2024 Xavier Alumni Basketball League on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Immaculada Concepcion, University of Batangas close in on UCAL volleyball titles

Immaculada Concepcion, University of Batangas close in on UCAL volleyball titles

8 hours ago
Newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College and University of Batangas inched closer to winning the volleyball crowns in the Universities...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic body to distribute $6.8 billion from 2021-24 cycle

Olympic body to distribute $6.8 billion from 2021-24 cycle

13 hours ago
The International Olympic Committee is set to distribute $6.8 billion (6.46b euros) in revenues from the 2021-24 Olympic cycle,...
Sports
fbtw
Woods has 'long way to go' after latest back surgery

Woods has 'long way to go' after latest back surgery

13 hours ago
Tiger Woods said he has a "long way to go" in his bid to compete against the world's best golfers as he continues to recover...
Sports
fbtw
Three-time boxing world champion Israel Vazquez dies at 46

Three-time boxing world champion Israel Vazquez dies at 46

13 hours ago
Israel Vazquez, Mexico's three-time super-bantamweight world champion, has died from cancer at age 46, World Boxing Council...
Sports
fbtw
Watkins, Bolick wreak Havoc

Watkins, Bolick wreak Havoc

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
Bull-strong Mike Watkins imposed his will inside and Robert Bolick scored with cold efficiency.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with