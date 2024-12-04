Batang Pier nip Hotshots to stay unscathed

Joshua Munzon (24) puts up a layup against the Magnolia Hotshots Wednesday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier remained unblemished in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after squeaking past the gritty Magnolia Hotshots, 107-103, Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

NorthPort rose to 3-0 in the season as they fought off a furious Hotshots rally in the final minute.

Kadeem Jack spearheaded the Batang Pier with 30 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Arvin Tolentino backstopped with 27 markers and four boards, while Joshua Munzon finished with 25 points and nine rebounds to go with five steals.

NorthPort led by 13, 94-81, with 5:16 remaining in the game after a layup by Evan Nelle.

A 9-0 blitz capped by a triple by Aris Dionisio, though, pulled Magnolia to within four, 90-94, before a jumper by Tolentino halted the run.

Jerom Lastimosa and Joseph Eriobu, however, teamed up with a short 5-0 blitz to make it a one-point game, 95-96, with 1:46 to go.

Munzon, though, hit a booming 4-pointer with 49.6 seconds left to push the lead to five, 100-95.

The game seemed all but over after Mark Barroca and Eriobu missed 3-pointers, and after Munzon connected on a layup and Tolentino hit free throws, 104-95, with less than 30 seconds remaining.

However, a layup by Ratliffe, three free throws by Lastimosa and a 3-pointer by Aris Dionisio cut the lead to two, 103-105, with about nine ticks to go.

A pair of free throws by Fran Yu made it a four point game, 107-103, with 8.3 seconds left. On the other end, Eriobu attempted a 4-pointer, but Yu stole the ball and secured the victory.

Yu added nine points and 10 assists to go with four rebounds and four steals.

Lastimosa finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Magnolia.

Rome dela Rosa added 16, while Barroca, Dionisio and Ratliffe had 14, 13 and 10 in that order for the Hotshots.

Magnolia dropped to 1-2 in the season.