UST's Manaytay eyes MPBL stint first before trying to luck in PBA

Christian Manaytay (No. 4) averaged 8.47 points and 4.27 rebounds per game for UST in UAAP Season 87.

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas outgoing forward Christian Manaytay is aiming to go pro after the Growling Tigers’ Final Four exit following a 78-69 loss to University of the Philippines in their UAAP Season 87 semis match last Saturday, November 30.

In that do-or-die matchup — the Tigers’ first Final Four appearance since 2019 — Manaytay contributed 10 points, eight boards and two assists, shooting 4-of-12 from the field.

The big man said that he is planning to go to the PBA but will first try to strut his wares in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

“I'll just try to enjoy. But next year, I'd like to play in the MPBL first then get drafted (in the PBA) in the upcoming months. Kung kailan man yung draft. So I'll play in the MPBL,” Manaytay told reporters.

The forward/center gave credit to the coaching staff, who he said treated them as professionals and for also sharing the experiences from the PBA.

“For me, nakatulong sa akin yun [professional treatment by the coaching staff] going to the pros. They’re [coaches] really professional. It's more of a professionalism than feelings, you know,” he said.

“Kasi, as you know, sabi nga na mga coaches namin. Let's treat this (college games) being as professional,” he added.

The 25-year-old lefty gained massive experience from his collegiate play, which eventually saw him develop into one of the key cogs for UST.

He averaged 8.47 points and 4.27 rebounds per game, going 43.4% from the field.

“Always pound the rock no matter what happens. Always keep moving forward. Always just train hard kasi in the long process, may return ends tayo,” said Manaytay. — Brent Sagre, intern