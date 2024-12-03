^

Sports

UST's Manaytay eyes MPBL stint first before trying to luck in PBA

Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 6:39pm
UST's Manaytay eyes MPBL stint first before trying to luck in PBA
Christian Manaytay (No. 4) averaged 8.47 points and 4.27 rebounds per game for UST in UAAP Season 87.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas outgoing forward Christian Manaytay is aiming to go pro after the Growling Tigers’ Final Four exit following a 78-69 loss to University of the Philippines in their UAAP Season 87 semis match last Saturday, November 30. 

In that do-or-die matchup — the Tigers’ first Final Four appearance since 2019 — Manaytay contributed 10 points, eight boards and two assists, shooting 4-of-12 from the field.

The big man said that he is planning to go to the PBA but will first try to strut his wares in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

“I'll just try to enjoy. But next year, I'd like to play in the MPBL first then get drafted (in the PBA) in the upcoming months. Kung kailan man yung draft. So I'll play in the MPBL,” Manaytay told reporters.

The forward/center gave credit to the coaching staff, who he said treated them as professionals and for also sharing the experiences from the PBA.

“For me, nakatulong sa akin yun [professional treatment by the coaching staff] going to the pros. They’re [coaches] really professional. It's more of a professionalism than feelings, you know,” he said.

“Kasi, as you know, sabi nga na mga coaches namin. Let's treat this (college games) being as professional,” he added.

The 25-year-old lefty gained massive experience from his collegiate play, which eventually saw him develop into one of the key cogs for UST.

He averaged 8.47 points and 4.27 rebounds per game, going 43.4% from the field.

“Always pound the rock no matter what happens. Always keep moving forward. Always just train hard kasi in the long process, may return ends tayo,” said Manaytay. — Brent Sagre, intern

TIGERS

UAAP

UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Giant Lanterns draw first blood

20 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns asserted their might and breezed to an 88-71 victory over the Quezon Huskers in Game 1 of their MPBL Sixth Season National Finals at the Al Nasr Club’s Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall...
Sports
fbtw
Stampede kills at least 56 at Guinea football match

Stampede kills at least 56 at Guinea football match

9 hours ago
A stampede at a football match dedicated to Guinea's junta chief killed at least 56 people, the government said Monday (Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Cup: Hawks in, Lakers out

NBA Cup: Hawks in, Lakers out

2 days ago
De’Andre Hunter scored 23 points off the bench as the Atlanta Hawks beat league-leading Cleveland again on to advance...
Sports
fbtw
Capital1 too hot for Nxled

Capital1 too hot for Nxled

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Capital1 Solar needed a massive second-set fightback to snare a 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Nxled yesterday for...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors redeem selves from huge loss

Road Warriors redeem selves from huge loss

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Robert Bolick and NLEX went on full bounce-back mode on the road to quickly atone for their opening-game meltdown.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Pacquiao falls short vs Team Fade in Dubai hoops exhibition

Team Pacquiao falls short vs Team Fade in Dubai hoops exhibition

3 hours ago
Team Pacquiao yielded to Team Fade, 93-99, on Monday night (early Tuesday in Manila) in a well-attended exhibition game at...
Sports
fbtw
Siklab Youth Awards: Arjo Atayde to be feted as 'Trailblazer of the Year'

Siklab Youth Awards: Arjo Atayde to be feted as 'Trailblazer of the Year'

5 hours ago
For putting a premium on grassroots sports development, Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde will be honored with the...
Sports
fbtw
Madis, Aludo advance in Philta International Juniors tennis tilt

Madis, Aludo advance in Philta International Juniors tennis tilt

6 hours ago
Filipinos Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo downed separate rivals to reach the second round of the Coca-Cola Philta...
Sports
fbtw
Morris, Diamante scoop up titles, MVP plums in PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

Morris, Diamante scoop up titles, MVP plums in PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

6 hours ago
Matthew Morris and Danica Diamante showcased exceptional form at the Lapu-Lapu City National Junior Championships, clinching...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with