More than a game: How Savouge is making a difference

The team, composed predominantly of LGBTQ+ athletes, embodies a unique and powerful spirit both on and off the court.

MANILA, Philippines — Savouge, a team deeply rooted in inclusivity, has shattered barriers and expectations in the Spikers’ Turf.

Under the unwavering leadership of coach Sydney Calderon, the Spin Doctors have proven that talent and passion know no boundaries — especially when it comes to gender.

Calderon, a volleyball enthusiast and successful owner of the top aesthetic center, sees her team as a platform for change.

“I wanted to give LGBTQ+ players the chance they deserve, opportunities often denied by traditional teams,” she said in Filipino.

Calderon’s vision is clear: volleyball is not just a game but a purpose-driven endeavor. Her players are inspired to perform not only for victories but to showcase their unyielding passion and talent.

“I want them to realize that playing with purpose is as important as winning. It’s about breaking stereotypes and proving that their gender identity doesn’t define their skill set,” said Calderon.

Despite their remarkable early-season performance of four straight wins, the Spin Doctors faced adversity after back-to-back losses. These setbacks, however, became a turning point. Calderon steered the team through intense training and mental toughness seminars, fostering resilience and unity.

“Our defeats opened our minds. We learned from them, and it strengthened our goal to make it to the semis,” said Calderon.

Savouge’s camaraderie is palpable. LGBTQ+ members, alongside their male teammates, have created a vibrant and cohesive environment.

“Their energy is infectious. They make training lively, and that spirit translates into the games,” said Calderon.

Their inclusivity isn’t just an internal dynamic, but it’s a public statement that volleyball is for everyone, regardless of gender.

Through social media, the Spin Doctors have garnered a devoted following, but they remain grounded. Calderon believes their strongest opponent is not external but internal — overcoming doubts and pressure to stay true to their goals.

For Calderon, the journey transcends championships. It’s about creating a safe space where LGBTQ+ athletes thrive.

“Many talented players are overlooked because of their gender identity. I want to change that,” she said. Her message to aspiring players is clear: “Be patient and keep playing if volleyball is your passion. Opportunities will come.”

As Savouge continues to break barriers, the Spin Doctors stand as a testament to the power of inclusivity and determination. Their journey is not just about winning — it’s about making a difference.