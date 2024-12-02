^

Sports

More than a game: How Savouge is making a difference

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 2, 2024 | 2:19pm
More than a game: How Savouge is making a difference
The team, composed predominantly of LGBTQ+ athletes, embodies a unique and powerful spirit both on and off the court.
Spiker's Turf

MANILA, Philippines — Savouge, a team deeply rooted in inclusivity, has shattered barriers and expectations in the Spikers’ Turf.

Under the unwavering leadership of coach Sydney Calderon, the Spin Doctors have proven that talent and passion know no boundaries — especially when it comes to gender.

The team, composed predominantly of LGBTQ+ athletes, embodies a unique and powerful spirit both on and off the court.

Calderon, a volleyball enthusiast and successful owner of the top aesthetic center, sees her team as a platform for change.

“I wanted to give LGBTQ+ players the chance they deserve, opportunities often denied by traditional teams,” she said in Filipino.

Calderon’s vision is clear: volleyball is not just a game but a purpose-driven endeavor. Her players are inspired to perform not only for victories but to showcase their unyielding passion and talent.

“I want them to realize that playing with purpose is as important as winning. It’s about breaking stereotypes and proving that their gender identity doesn’t define their skill set,” said Calderon.

Despite their remarkable early-season performance of four straight wins, the Spin Doctors faced adversity after back-to-back losses. These setbacks, however, became a turning point. Calderon steered the team through intense training and mental toughness seminars, fostering resilience and unity.

“Our defeats opened our minds. We learned from them, and it strengthened our goal to make it to the semis,” said Calderon.

Savouge’s camaraderie is palpable. LGBTQ+ members, alongside their male teammates, have created a vibrant and cohesive environment.

“Their energy is infectious. They make training lively, and that spirit translates into the games,” said Calderon.

Their inclusivity isn’t just an internal dynamic, but it’s a public statement that volleyball is for everyone, regardless of gender.

Through social media, the Spin Doctors have garnered a devoted following, but they remain grounded. Calderon believes their strongest opponent is not external but internal — overcoming doubts and pressure to stay true to their goals.

For Calderon, the journey transcends championships. It’s about creating a safe space where LGBTQ+ athletes thrive.

“Many talented players are overlooked because of their gender identity. I want to change that,” she said. Her message to aspiring players is clear: “Be patient and keep playing if volleyball is your passion. Opportunities will come.”

As Savouge continues to break barriers, the Spin Doctors stand as a testament to the power of inclusivity and determination. Their journey is not just about winning — it’s about making a difference.

SPIKERS TURF

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bolts overcome Painters despite losing import to injury

Bolts overcome Painters despite losing import to injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts powered through the loss of import Akil Mitchell and blasted the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 121-111,...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis powers Cardinals to Game 1 victory

Escamis powers Cardinals to Game 1 victory

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Clint Escamis delivered an MVP effort as Mapua overpowered College of St. Benilde, 84-73, yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis takes over as Cardinals close in on historic NCAA crown

Escamis takes over as Cardinals close in on historic NCAA crown

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Clint Escamis delivered an MVP effort as Mapua overpowered College of St. Benilde, 84-73, Sunday to move on the verge of claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Arana keys Converge&rsquo;s escape act vs Magnolia

Arana keys Converge’s escape act vs Magnolia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Justin Arana hit the game-winning layup with 5.8 seconds remaining to complete the Converge FiberXers’ come-from-behind...
Sports
fbtw
Final Four finish a boost in Tigers' experience for next UAAP season, says Pido

Final Four finish a boost in Tigers' experience for next UAAP season, says Pido

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
"Charge it to experience.”
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fnatic ONIC Philippines sweeps Swiss Stage for early ticket to M6 KOs

Fnatic ONIC Philippines sweeps Swiss Stage for early ticket to M6 KOs

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Reigning Philippine Mobile Legends Bang Bang champion Fnatic ONIC Philippines secured a slot in the M6 World Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen 'surprised and disappointed' by Russell

Verstappen 'surprised and disappointed' by Russell

6 hours ago
Max Verstappen made clear his feelings about George Russell's actions leading to him being stripped of pole position when...
Sports
fbtw
Luisita paces Fil-Am Invitational

Luisita paces Fil-Am Invitational

15 hours ago
Abe Rosal and Ferdie Barbosa each scored 27 points and Luisita moved to the right track for a second straight Fil Championship...
Sports
fbtw

HOKA brings back trail running

15 hours ago
Close to 100 runners, among them prominent mountaineer Romi Garduce, tackled recently the exciting five-kilometer Timberland Mountain Bike Park course wearing the versatile and popular HOKA Challenger ATR 7 sh...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with