Pagdanganan chases consistency amid sparks of brilliance

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 16, 2024 | 3:28pm
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the third tee during the final round of the Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 at Hoakalei Country Club on November 09, 2024 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan continued to captivate golf fans with her remarkable power off the tee and fearless shot-making. However, her journey on the LPGA Tour has been marked by a recurring theme – explosive starts often undone by inconsistent finishes.

This pattern, as seen in her performance at The Annika drive by Gainbridge at Pelican, highlights both her immense potential and the challenges she faces in translating that into consistent results.

In Friday's (Saturday Manila time) second round of the $3.25-million championship at the par-70 Pelican Golf Club in Florida, Pagdanganan’s front nine was a masterclass in aggressive play, where she carded three straight birdies and an eagle to surge up the leaderboard. Her dazzling 30 on the front nine was a testament to her capability of going low, a skill that separates the good from the elite in pro golf.

However, the back nine proved to be her nemesis once again, as untimely bogeys disrupted her rhythm and momentum. Despite a valiant recovery with a birdie on the 16th, her final bogey on the 17th punctuated what has become an all-too-familiar storyline.

After an up-and-down opening round that saw her card six birdies offset by an equal number of bogeys for a 72, Pagdanganan turned in a 67, marked by a stunning front-nine but marred by a closing 37 for a 36-hole aggregate of 137.

Despite her backside struggles, the ICTSI-backed golfer made an impressive 28-spot leap on the leaderboard, landing in a tie for 22nd place.

Her pursuit of the leaders, however, remains a steep challenge. Charley Hull surged to the top with a 130 after a stellar 66, giving her a two-shot cushion over world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who also fired her second consecutive 66 for a 132.

A cluster of four players, including Alexa Pano (64), Jin Hee Kim (65), Wichanee Meechai (66), and Mi Hyang Lee (68), held a share of third place at 133.

While Pagdanganan managed to stay in the hunt, her ICTSI teammates Yuka Saso and Dottie Ardina fell short of the cut at 145. Saso, the reigning US Women’s Open champion, struggled in her second round, carding a 76 marred by seven bogeys and just one birdie after opening with a respectable 70.

She finished at 146, missing the weekend by one stroke.

Ardina, meanwhile, salvaged a 72 after resuming her suspended first round but faltered badly in the second, posting a 77 that featured three closing bogeys. She wound up with a 149, tied for 116th out of 120 players.

Meanwhile, Pagdanganan’s search for consistency is emblematic of many young players transitioning to the highest level of competition. Her struggles underscore the mental and strategic demands of the LPGA Tour, where flashes of brilliance must be backed by resilience and precision over four grueling rounds.

Yet, her ability to contend, even in flashes, keeps her on the radar as one of the most promising talents to watch.

The Filipina, who turned 27 last month, is no stranger to overcoming adversity. As a standout collegiate player and an Olympic representative, she has demonstrated time and again that she has the game to compete with the world’s best.

What she needs now is to bridge the gap between potential and performance, refining the elements of her game – such as course management and putting under pressure– that can turn close calls into podium finishes.

With every tournament, Pagdanganan, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, inches closer to her breakthrough moment. Fans and supporters remain optimistic that her perseverance will eventually yield the stability needed to join the upper echelons of the LPGA Tour.

For now, her journey remains a compelling story of talent, determination and the pursuit of excellence.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
