PLDT starts new PVL chapter, collides with Nxled

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - PLDT vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. - Chery Tiggo vs Capital1

MANILA, Philippines — Has PLDT moved on from its heartbreaking experience in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference a few months ago?

As far as team captain Kath Arado is concerned, the High Speed Hitters are focused on a better future as they battle the Nxled Chameleons Tuesday in the new-look PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Complex.

“Our motto will still be ‘Laban PLDT,’” said Arado, whose squad came a point closer from making the finals for the first time in its history with the pro-league. “We have moved on.”

And the High Speed Hitters will come in locked and loaded as their key players who missed action most of the year are back — Savannah Davison, Kianna Dy and Jovielyn Prado.

Of the three, only Dy will have her return delayed a bit as she would need a few more weeks to get to game condition.

“Hopefully, we’re targeting December or January. Pero lalaro na for sure,” said PLDT manager Bajjie del Rosario referring to Dy.

Nxled, for its part, has tapped Italian Ettore Guidetti to succeed Chinese Chen Gang hoping its fortunes would change for the better after a lackluster performance at the past conferences.

Also launching their campaign are Chery Tiggo and Capital1 Solar at 6:30 p.m.

Interestingly, it will be a showdown between Eya Laure’s former team and potentially her new club.

Laure couldn’t play just yet because of contract issues with Chery Tiggo where she is trying to amicably settle her release.