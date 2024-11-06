Lady Archers rally to nip Lady Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines — The La Salle Lady Archers came stormed back and stunned the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 64-60, to keep their UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball Final Four hopes alive Wednesday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

La Salle rode a furious fourth quarter rally to rise to 3-8 in the season, forcing a three-way tie with Far Eastern University and University of the Philippines for the coveted fourth spot. The three schools are currently three games behind fourth-seed Ateneo, which is holding a 6-5 slate.

Betts Binaohan finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists in her return from injury for the Lady Archers. Luisa San Juan added 14 markers, five boards, two dimes and a steal.

FEU led by 12 points in the third quarter, 51-39, as it took full control of the game in the frame.

With the Lady Tamaraws holding firmly in control heading into the fourth quarter, 55-46, La Salle tightened up on defense and unleashed a 15-3 run to grab a 61-58 lead after a layup by Kyla Sunga with 2:45 remaining.

An Yvette Villanueva jumper halted the run, but free throws down the stretch by Bernice Paraiso and Lee Sario iced the game for the Lady Archers.

Kyla Sunga added 11 points and eight rebounds for La Salle.

MJ Manguiat and Villanueva powered FEU with 16 and 15 markers, respectively, while Erica Lopez had 14.

“I told the girls na every time we step on the floor, we want to compete. If we’re in the running or if we’re out of the running, we’re here and in front of our La Sallian community and we want to compete every time,” La Salle head coach Cholo Villanueva said.

“Every play, every minute, and every second on the floor, we just want to compete and win.”

FEU will try to keep the Final Four race open as it battles Ateneo on Saturday, November 9, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. La Salle, for its part, will try to keep it going against UP also at the Big Dome.