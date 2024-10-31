Reigning MVPs Quiambao, dela Rosa get UAAP Player of the Week nods

MANILA, Philippines — The reigning UAAP Most Valuable Players took center stage as expected in the UAAP Season 87 men's and women’s basketball tournaments.

Kevin Quiambao and Kacey Dela Rosa rose to the occasion for the La Salle Green Archers and the Ateneo Blue Eagles, earning the nod as the Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) UAAP Players of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission for the period of October 26 to 30.

Quiambao prevailed over UST’s Kyle Paranada, Adamson’s AJ Fransman, UP’s Gani Stevens, and UE’s Precious Momowei for his second weekly recognition backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors.

Coming off the cancellation of games caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, Quiambao showed no signs of rust as he exploded with a career-high 33 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists in La Salle’s 80-65 win over long-time rivals Ateneo.

The Final Four-bound Green Archers are currently at the top of the standings, boasting a 10-1 win-loss slate.

“It's a good win for us pero malayo pa kami sa gusto naming mapuntahan. Sinabi sa'min ni coach [Topex Robinson] na after this game, medyo matagal 'yung break namin so all out niyo,” said Quiambao.

“Inantay ko lang ko lang 'yung game na kusa pumunta sa akin. And then, sabi kasi ni coach magbakaw ko eh. Kaya binakaw ko na.”

Dela Rosa, meanwhile, continued to be a force for Ateneo, going 2-0 in the week for a 6-5 win-loss record as the Eagles near a Final Four berth.

The Blue Eagles superstar averaged 28.0 points, 17.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks, helping her squad take down the Lady Archers and Fighting Maroons.

Against La Salle, Dela Rosa put up 28 points to go along with 16 rebounds and five steals. She then continued to be in a class of her own against UP with 28 points, 19 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and five blocks.

“Always sinasabi ni coach sa amin 'yung enjoy the game. Kasi kung ineenjoy mo 'yung paglalaro ng basketball parang malalabas mo 'yung totoong laro mo,” the 6-foot fortress said.

Dela Rosa's strong performances pushed her past Adamson’s Elaine Etang, NU’s Camille Clarin, and UST’s Amby Amos for her second weekly top player recognition in the season.