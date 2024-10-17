^

PBA Player of the Week Holt settling ‘pretty nicely’ at Ginebra

Philstar.com
October 17, 2024 | 8:57am
Stephen Holt edged out Ginebra teammate Japeth Aguilar and TNT’s Rey Nambatac for the weekly player honors.
MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Holt is now fully accustomed to his new surroundings at Barangay Ginebra, and in the most opportune time with higher stakes on the line.

“I think I’m settling into my role pretty nicely here in Ginebra,” said Holt, who was adjudged as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period of October 9-13.

Holt was given the nod by scribes regularly covering the PBA beat for his role in the Gin Kings taking a 2-1 lead over the San Miguel Beermen in their Governors’ Cup semifinal series.

The 32-year-old guard edged out teammate Japeth Aguilar and TNT’s Rey Nambatac, who has helped his team gain a similar lead over Rain or Shine in the other semifinal series, for the weekly honor.

He averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists during that stretch, which saw Ginebra winning Games 1 and 3.

Last season’s Rookie of the Year backed up Justin Brownlee’s superb shooting in the series opener by dropping 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Ginebra defeated San Miguel, 122-105, at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

He had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in Game 2, but Ginebra absorbed a 131-125 overtime loss at Smart Araneta Coliseum that tied the series before posting 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Game 3 that ended with a 99-94 win in Dasmarinas City, Cavite.

Two more wins and Ginebra will make it to the Finals of the season-opening conference, one of the crowd favorites’ goals when it acquired Holt from Terrafirma in a multi-player trade that came after winning Rookie of the Year honors.

“It’s big time,” said Holt. “I’m just trying to keep taking these next steps in my career, making the playoffs with Terrafirma, finally winning my first series with Ginebra, and hopefully. we can keep advancing.”

