Tamaraws ward off Bulldogs for solid 2nd round start

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 6:08pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Tamaraws have made it two wins in a row as they thwarted the gritty National University Bulldogs, 65-58, in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Tamaraws are currently undefeated in the second round of the tourney and rose to 3-6, with the coveted fourth spot within reach.

Mo Konateh paced the Morayta-based squad with 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Jorick Bautista added 17 markers, which included a dagger triple that iced the game.

It was a match that was too close to call, with FEU holding a slim 57-56 lead in the final minutes.

Royce Alforque then pushed the lead to three, 59-56, with two mintues remaining. On the other end, Jake Figueroa was called for an offensive foul.

Alforque then slid in the lane and hit a bankshot layup to grab a 61-56 advantage.

It was answered by a PJ Palacielo deuce to cut the lead to a one-possession game, 58-61.

The two teams failed to connect in the next possessions, before FEU went to Bautista for the dagger triple that kept NU at bay for good, 64-58.

Jolo Manansala tried to answer back, but he could not connect. A split from the line by Veejay Pre set the final score and dropped the Bulldogs to 2-7 in the season as they lost their second straight game.

Pre chipped in 11 markers for FEU, to go with seven boards and five dimes. Manansala powered NU with 11 points, while Palacielo had 10.

The Bulldogs will try to finally grab a win in the second round as they face the University of the East Red Warriors next Saturday, October 26.

Meanwhile, FEU will try to get things rolling as they take on the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers on Sunday, October 27.

Both games will be at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
