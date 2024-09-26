Go shines with 67, trails by 1 in Abema Tour

MANILA, Philippines -- Lloyd Go made a strong impression in his Abema Tour campaign, carding an impressive five-under 67 to sit just one stroke behind leader Daichi Sakuda at the start of the Elite Grips Challenge at Golden Valley Golf Club in Hyogo, Japan on Wednesday.

Go quickly established momentum, birdying three of his first five holes on the back nine of the par-72 layout. He added five more birdies throughout the round, offset by three bogeys, to post nines of 34-33, joining Fumihiro Ebine, Kosuke Miyauchi and Kazuki Yamaura in second place.

Go was tied for the lead at six-under following a birdie on the seventh hole, capping off a string of three birdies in a four-hole stretch starting at No. 4. However, a three-putt bogey on the ninth derailed his chance to gain a share of the lead in the 54-hole tournament, one of the last three on the Japan Golf Tour’s farm league calendar.

Despite this slip, the one-time Philippine Golf Tour winner’s performance marked an inspiring comeback after struggling to a joint 42nd place finish in the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament Challenge three weeks ago in Fukushima and missing the cut at the PGM Challenge in Fukuoka.

Meanwhile, Sakuda set the pace with a brilliant start on the back nine, birdying his first three holes and adding four more birdies while dropping just one stroke on No. 15.

In Taiwan, Daniella Uy faced a tough challenge in the opening round of the Da Da Digital Ladies Open of the Taiwan LPGA Tour, carding a disappointing six-over-par 78 at the Dong Hwa Elite Golf Club in New Taipei City on Wednesday.

Uy, who managed just a single birdie on the day, was undone by a series of bogeys, turning in a 40 on the front nine and adding a 38 on the back. Her performance left her tied for 89th in a field of 102, putting her at risk of an early exit from the 54-hole tournament.

Meanwhile, local players Hanz-Hsuan Yu, Ho-Yu An and Wenny Chang set the early pace, each firing six-under 66s to share the lead.

They hold a slim one-shot advantage over Japan's Minaklo Sakaguchi, who posted a 67 to keep within striking distance.