^

Sports

Bulldogs rally, nip Tamaraws to enter win column

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 7:14pm
Bulldogs rally, nip Tamaraws to enter win column
Jake Figueroa (20)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The National University Bulldogs came from 13 points down in the fourth quarter and completed a furious rally against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 62-60, to finally tally a win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was a cardiac win that could have gone either way until the final seconds.

PJ Palacielo paced the Bulldogs with nine points, six rebounds and two assists. Jake Figueroa added eight markers, seven boards and seven dimes to go with three steals and a block for the Sampaloc-based squad, which lost foreign student athlete Mohammed Diassana for the season due to a left ACL injury.

After trailing by as much as 13 points, 44-57, at the start of the fourth quarter, NU was able to slowly crawl out of the hole and get the lead.

The Bulldogs held on to a one-point lead, 61-60, with a few seconds remaining, and the two squads were unable to gain a definitive upper hand.

After Tebol Garcia missed a potential dagger, Royce Alforque grabbed the rebound and rushed to the other side of the court.

He then pulled up and attempted a jumper but missed.

PJ Palacielo was then fouled and split his charities to keep a window of opportunity open, 62-60.

On the other end, Janrey Pasaol was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer, which could have given them the win or at least a tie.

His first free throw rimmed out, as well as his second. He tried to miss his third free throw intentionally for a chance to put it back for the tie, but Figueroa secured the winning board as time expired.

“Siyempre, ‘yung learnings namin dito hindi kami pwede magstart flat. So yun nga yung sinasabi ko sakanila, kailangan paglabas namin yung effort namin nandon. So we have to give our effort, 110%, to go all out,” NU head coach Jeff Napa said.

After combating back from 17 points down in the first quarter, 22-5, NU fell into another double-digit deficit in the third quarter.

A putback by Mo Konateh pushed the lead to 13, 57-44, at the start of the fourth quarter.

But the Bulldogs started to speed things up and tightened up on defense, unleashing a 15-0 run capped by a Donn Lim 3-pointer to take the lead, 59-57.

Free throws by Veejay Pre gave the lead back to FEU, 60-59, with 3:24 remaining, before Palacielo gave NU the lead for good, 61-60, with 3:04 left, setting up the wild finish.

Paul John Francisco chipped in seven for the Bulldogs, who rose to 1-1 this season.

Konateh finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Tamaraws, who are still yet to win a game this season. Pre added 15 markers and nine boards in the finest game thus far of his young UAAP career.

FEU will try to finally tally a win against the University of the East Red Warriors, while NU will try to string together wins against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons. Both games will be on Wednesday at the Big Dome.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY BULLDOGS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Raul Rosas Jr. may be fighting in the preliminary cards of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the moment, but make...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

1 day ago
Carlos Yulo received another P10 million windfall this time from the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)...
Sports
fbtw
A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
There was really no surprise when the Philippines had trouble-free opening round victories over Aruba in the men’s division...
Sports
fbtw
JGFP inter-school attracts record 28 participants

JGFP inter-school attracts record 28 participants

8 hours ago
A record 28 schools and nearly 500 players will compete in the 2024 edition of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Adams on fire with 49 as Beermen dump Fuel Masters

Adams on fire with 49 as Beermen dump Fuel Masters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Returning import Jordan Adams exploded for 49 points to tow the San Miguel Beermen over the still-winless Phoenix Fuel Masters,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario showed flashes of brilliance but couldn’t maintain momentum, finishing with a one-under-par 71 in...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel's Lassiter closes in on PBA 3-point record

San Miguel's Lassiter closes in on PBA 3-point record

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
History beckons for Marcio Lassiter.
Sports
fbtw
Top golfers return for high-stakes ICTSI Forest Hills tilt

Top golfers return for high-stakes ICTSI Forest Hills tilt

8 hours ago
After two months of intense preparation and anticipation, the Philippine Golf Tour resumes, with the country’s top players...
Sports
fbtw
Former World No. 1 Osaka announces split with coach

Former World No. 1 Osaka announces split with coach

9 hours ago
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is parting ways with Belgian coach Wim Fissette, the former World No. 1  said on Instagram...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis basks in 'best-ever' season, not rushing for more exhibitions

Duplantis basks in 'best-ever' season, not rushing for more exhibitions

10 hours ago
Armand Duplantis was left basking after a victorious end to what he said had been his "best-ever" season at the Diamond League...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with