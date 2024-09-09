AMIT world champion once again

MANILA, Philippines — There are so many reasons why the Philippines is considered the billiards epicenter of the planet.

One of those is an iron-willed Filipina named Rubilen Amit.

Taking a page out of her idol Efren “Bata” Reyes’ shot-making magnificence, Amit outlasted former champion Chen Siming of China, 3-1 (1-4, 4-2, 4-2, 4-3), yesterday to rule the WPA World 9-Ball Women’s Championship in Hamilton, New Zealand.

It came six months after another Philippine bet Carlo Biado ruled the World 10-Ball tilt in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amit joined other Filipino pool luminaries who conquered the world before her, including Reyes, from whom she had patterned her game.

It was a special moment that reverberated back home as Amit ended her long search for the crown she came close to winning in 2007 before falling to Chinese Pan Xiaoting in Taoyuan, Taiwan.

Amit, a two-time world 10-Ball titlist, made sure not to let this one slip away.

Actually, it almost.

Chen took the opening set and had a chance to force a 2-2 standoff but had a costly miscue, allowing Amit to take the fourth frame and the championship.

When it was over, Amit tried to hold off tears, hugged the referee, Chen, and buddy and teammate Chezka Centeno – a world champion herself having won the 10-Ball a year ago – and screamed in jubilation.

She raised her stick then acknowledged cheers from the small but load flag-waving Filipino crowd.

For her feat, Amit pocketed $50,000, or a cool P2.7 million.

But more than that, she will go home a heroine that she always is.