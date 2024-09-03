UST dominates Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge table tennis tilt

Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. president Ting Ledesma said the competition that drew 600 participants and being held at the mall is a huge step toward encouraging more people to go into the sport.

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas collected seven titles in the Home Court Ayala Malls Manila Bay-PTTF Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge over the weekend.

Eljay Tormis led the winners for UST after ruling the college men’s singles, as Emmanuel Paculba Jr., and Trixie Alarcon claimed the high school mixed doubles crown for the Espana-based team.

Paculba also teamed up with Jebb Datahan to capture the high school boys doubles, as Alarcon bagged the high school girls doubles title with Samantha Bandojo.

UST completed its domination of the tournament by claiming titles in the college men’s team, college women’s team, high school girls team events.

Far Eastern University also captured crowns courtesy of Chrishien Santillan in the college women’s singles and Dane Piala and Shaira Gabisay in the college mixed doubles,

De La Salle had a pair of titles in Cielo Bernaldez and Angel Laude in the college women’s doubles, and Troy Docto and EJ Yamson in the college men’s doubles.

Zachi Chua of Panda Power of HG bagged the high school girls singles, Gerald Aguilar of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta won the high school boys singles, Myzette Riane Torres of Paco Christian Academy Foundation seized the elementary girls singles, and Gabriel Noche grabbed the elementary boys singles.

UPHSD actually took home two titles as the school also ruled the high school boys team event of the tournament supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Smart Sports, Ayala Malls Manila Bay Home Court, Cara Celine Dormtel, Gold Cross Security Agency, Topcoms Marketing, Mizuno Philippines, Dino Jalandoni, Eric Ongtauco and Bombit Silva.

“One monetary gain may be limited but the joy we experience in witnessing players engage in our sport is immeasurable. Every time you play at the mall, you are actively promoting our sport. Your patronage within the mall aids local business, creating a mutually beneficial relationship between sports and commerce,” said Ledesma.

“Ayala Malls Manila Bay is proud to host one of the Philippines’ biggest table tennis competitions,” said Ayala Malls Manila Bay marketing associate Janna Jarin. “As we witness the rise of the country's next generation of table tennis athletes, we’re thrilled that Ayala Malls Manila Bay can be one of their ‘Home Courts’ where they can refine their talents and skills. We wholeheartedly support our young Filipino athletes, and we invite you to come and cheer with us on our next Home Court tournaments.”

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy, UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag, and Forthress Philippines Corporation president Edison Dy gave inspirational messages to the participants.