Akari coach dismisses controversial non-call in semis clash vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – Akari head coach Taka Minowa said that the controversial non-call late in the fifth set in their semifinals match against the PLDT High Speed Hitters last Saturday, August 31, should not be an issue, citing FIVB rules that deemed it a non-violation.

Minowa, who steered the Chargers to a 10-0 record to reach the finals, noted that Ezra Madrigal’s contact with the net while PLDT was at match point, 14-13, happened away from the play and there was already a new rally ongoing.

“If someone knows about the volleyball rules, after landing [from a block], and then you don’t touch the net, and the ball is already going to the back side, [if you touch the net] after that, it’s not going to be a net touch,” Minowa explained.

“Even if someone touches the net, the ball is already going to the back side, it’s okay na,” he added.

During the match, it was deemed “challenge unsuccessful” because the net touch was a second motion — the decision was announced at the Mall of Asia Arena after lengthy deliberation and discussions among teams, officials and players.

“The official also is like ‘no problem’… Volleyball fans are not gonna make it an issue or some gossip. Because clearly, it’s no problem,” Minowa continued.

The point was also awarded to the Chargers, which meant that it was tied at 14-all. From then on, it was a 3-1 run as Akari won the match, 17-15.

With a lot of people questioning the decision, including PLDT which will file a protest on the result, the PVL immediately clarified its position on the issue.

PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo cited the FIVB casebook with multiple guidelines, in particular, FIVB 3.17 and 3.21, FIVB 11.3.1 and 11.3.2, to defend the decision of the officials on the court.

“There was no fault because na-establish na ‘yung position, ‘yung dalawang paa before she turned,” said Malonzo.

“At the same time, ‘yun lang, nag mid-rally si PLDT. The consequence of doing a mid-rally challenge kapag na-deny kayo or unsuccessful, puntos ng kalaban ‘yun. Kung naging successful, puntos nila kaso like ‘yung interpretation ng referees natin and casebook ng FIVB which we followed, since it’s away from play, it’s not a net fault.”

Malonzo clarified that it was an unsuccessful challenge, not a denied challenge or inconclusive challenge. Because of this, the point was awarded to the Akari Chargers, instead of being a replay.

But the PVL broadcast team did not show the clip nor the decision on the big screen, which was deemed questionable by some people. After the match, it was explained by the commissioner that it would’ve been difficult to have the proper context and explanation done on air.

“We showed it to the teams, not sa live broadcast, kasi hindi ko alam kung ma-relay ng mabilis sa mga anchors kasi ang worry lang namin is ‘yung interpretation, it takes a while to explain. Kung gagawin ni panel, we need to have a technical person to explain it,” he said.

Malonzo further said that it was a case-to-case basis, that the decision held ground because Madrigal was not part of the ongoing play on the side of the Chargers. If the ball had landed near her and after it was dug by Akari import Oly Okaro was in her immediate vicinity, it would’ve been a different conversation.

“Kung nasa front area nangyari [yung play] tapos ‘yung nag dig ng bola tapos pag pihit ni blocker tsaka siya nag-touch the net kasi sa kanya na papunta ‘yung play, she’s already part of the play then it’s a net touch,” he said.

In an effort to ensure transparency and maintain the integrity of the league, the PVL posted the FIVB Casebook guidelines along with a clip of the play in question on its official social media assets to clarify the decision made.

However, debates continue to swirl online on whether or not the league made the right decision that ultimately led to Akari reaching their first-ever PVL finals in franchise history.

The finals between Akari and the Creamline Cool Smashers happen at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Monday, September 2. Meanwhile, the PLDT High Speed Hitters and the Cignal HD Spikers face off in a battle for bronze as well.