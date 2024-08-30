^

Sports

NorthPort scoring machine Tolentino still emphasizes team effort

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 2:55pm
NorthPort scoring machine Tolentino still emphasizes team effort
Arvin Tolentino (10)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite being only the third local player to score more than 50 points in the PBA, Arvin Tolentino believes that the NorthPort Batang Pier is not a one-man team.

Tolentino erupted for a career-high 51 points for NorthPort on Thursday against the Converge FiberXers on an efficient 15-of-27 shooting. Against Converge, he made all of his 16 free throws. He also had seven rebounds and three assists, while also having a game-high +- of +27.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, this is only the third instance a local scored 50+ points in this millennium. In 2018, GlobalPort’s Stanley Pringle had 50 points, while Asi Taulava had 51 for Talk ‘N Text in 2004.

Tolentino said that despite his offensive outburst, he believes there is more to the team than his high-scoring exploits.

“This team is not a one-man team, like a lot of people are saying. We play as a team, we have fun. I think that’s a big factor why we played well today,” he told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino.

“It’s a total team effort for us. I scored 51 but I give credit also to my teammates who gave their best today. They deserve the spotlight also,” he added.

Head coach Bonnie Tan said that Tolentino’s game has been evolving and maturing, especially with improvements in defense and passing.

“I’m happy with Arvin’s career. For the past two games, if you see his stats, he is not scoring much but again, in the defense and assists departments, he is stepping up.”

The 28-year-old also said that while he wants to be one of the best scorers ever in the league, he is aiming to be a more well-rounded player.

“To be honest, I always wanna see myself as [one of the top offensive players in the league]. My confidence [is high] and I have pride also to be one of the best. That's been my dream ever since,” he said.

“But I think, overall, I need to improve on [a lot] especially now I’m a marked man. So, I have to adjust to the defense other teams give me. And, one thing also is I want to make my teammates more involved and of course, my defense,” he added.

“If I can score, I have to stop also. And I won’t stop. I also want to get the All-Defensive Team [award,] I wanna be the best on that one.”

NorthPort is now holding a 2-1 win-loss record and is tied on the second spot of Group A play with the Meralco Bolts.

vuukle comment

ARVIN TOLENTINO

BASKETBALL

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zamboanga, Caloocan breeze through foes in MPBL

Zamboanga, Caloocan breeze through foes in MPBL

2 days ago
Zamboanga Master Sardines and Caloocan cruised to victories on Tuesday to gain traction in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Hopson fires dagger from 4-point territory

Hopson fires dagger from 4-point territory

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Scotty Hopson knocked down the biggest four-point bomb in PBA history to date.
Sports
fbtw
Samoilenko, Baron lift PLDT to semis

Samoilenko, Baron lift PLDT to semis

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
In trouble, PLDT went to its tried and tested weapons up front – the two-headed dragon in Elena Samoilenko and Majoy...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga stand ground, repel Hotshots

Tropang Giga stand ground, repel Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Unbowed. Unbent. And most definitely unbroken.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Gauff hammer out straight-sets wins

Djokovic, Gauff hammer out straight-sets wins

2 days ago
Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over qualifier Radu...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tropang Giga reestablish defensive identity

Tropang Giga reestablish defensive identity

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga has always been known to be a high-octane, offensive team in the PBA.
Sports
fbtw
JPGT golfers test mettle at Mount Malarayat tourney

JPGT golfers test mettle at Mount Malarayat tourney

4 hours ago
Junior golfers are not only preparing for fierce competition among themselves in their quest for crucial ranking points but...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan 3 shots off pace at FM Championship opener

Pagdanganan 3 shots off pace at FM Championship opener

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan birdied the ninth hole to halt a potential slide, finishing with a one-under 71, just three strokes behind...
Sports
fbtw
Two-time champion Osaka falls to Muchova at US Open

Two-time champion Osaka falls to Muchova at US Open

4 hours ago
Two-time champion Naomi Osaka's return to the US Open ended in the second round on Thursday (Friday Manila time) with a 6-3,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with