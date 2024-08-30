NorthPort scoring machine Tolentino still emphasizes team effort

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite being only the third local player to score more than 50 points in the PBA, Arvin Tolentino believes that the NorthPort Batang Pier is not a one-man team.

Tolentino erupted for a career-high 51 points for NorthPort on Thursday against the Converge FiberXers on an efficient 15-of-27 shooting. Against Converge, he made all of his 16 free throws. He also had seven rebounds and three assists, while also having a game-high +- of +27.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, this is only the third instance a local scored 50+ points in this millennium. In 2018, GlobalPort’s Stanley Pringle had 50 points, while Asi Taulava had 51 for Talk ‘N Text in 2004.

Tolentino said that despite his offensive outburst, he believes there is more to the team than his high-scoring exploits.

“This team is not a one-man team, like a lot of people are saying. We play as a team, we have fun. I think that’s a big factor why we played well today,” he told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino.

“It’s a total team effort for us. I scored 51 but I give credit also to my teammates who gave their best today. They deserve the spotlight also,” he added.

Head coach Bonnie Tan said that Tolentino’s game has been evolving and maturing, especially with improvements in defense and passing.

“I’m happy with Arvin’s career. For the past two games, if you see his stats, he is not scoring much but again, in the defense and assists departments, he is stepping up.”

The 28-year-old also said that while he wants to be one of the best scorers ever in the league, he is aiming to be a more well-rounded player.

“To be honest, I always wanna see myself as [one of the top offensive players in the league]. My confidence [is high] and I have pride also to be one of the best. That's been my dream ever since,” he said.

“But I think, overall, I need to improve on [a lot] especially now I’m a marked man. So, I have to adjust to the defense other teams give me. And, one thing also is I want to make my teammates more involved and of course, my defense,” he added.

“If I can score, I have to stop also. And I won’t stop. I also want to get the All-Defensive Team [award,] I wanna be the best on that one.”

NorthPort is now holding a 2-1 win-loss record and is tied on the second spot of Group A play with the Meralco Bolts.