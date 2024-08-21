Eala edges Aussie foe to boost bid for US Open main draw

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is one step closer to barging into the US Open after a masterful performance in the first round of the qualifiers against Australia’s Maddison Inglis, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, early Wednesday morning (Manila time).

The Filipina took advantage of the 26-year-old Inglis’ troublesome performance, as the latter recorded 10 double faults on 10 unforced errors.

The World No. 148 tennister, Eala breezed through the first set before the World No. 227 Australian came back in the second capped by an error by the Asian Games bronze medalist.

Come the third set, though, Eala asserted her mastery.

With Eala holding on to a 5-1 lead, the two tennisters were caught in a long rally.

Inglis then was unable to keep the ball inbound as she smashed it out the court, with the Filipina letting out a scream as she secured the victory.

Eala needs to win two more matches to crash into the main draw of the US Open, which would be her first Grand Slam in the seniors.

The 19-year-old previously fell short of the main draw in the French Open and Wimbledon.

Eala will be facing world no. 99 Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the second round on Thursday morning (Manila time).