Sarno blames 'very toxic environment' for struggles in Olympic debut

The Philippines' Vanessa Palomar Sarno reacts after winning the gold medal and setting a new games record in the women's 71kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines -- After an “unexpected” no lift from Vanessa Sarno in the Paris Olympics, the 20-year-old weightlifter bared that she experienced a “toxic” leadup to the Games.

Sarno was unable to lift 100kg in her three attempts at snatch, despite having 110kg as her personal best.

This resulted in a did-not-finish, the same conclusion for fellow Olympian John Ceniza a couple of days back.

In an interview with Filipino reporters in Paris, Sarno said that she “became frustrated” with the “very toxic” environment going to her Olympic debut, which led her to record the disappointing performance.

“It was not the pressure. It was the frustration about the people around because the environment got too toxic. It is ugly if the environment is like that while preparing for the Olympics,” she said in Filipino.

“My mentality got weaker because of the people around me that are toxic,” she added.

She bared that the environment became too much for her and got her to the brink of quitting.

“I really wanted to give up then because of the very toxic environment there. I could not bear the people that… I can feel that they do not want me there and they want to bring me down.”

The 20-year-old stressed that during the lead-up at the Metz, she was not training with the coach that she requested, coach Pep Agosto.

Agosto, Sarno said, was the one “guiding me and trusting me, pushing me to go to the Olympics.”

“I am more comfortable with Coach Pep. I explained it to them why he is the one I want, because of my mentality, and he helps me. I am comfortable,” she said.

“He knows me and he knows what to do when I am down.”

Ultimately, Agosto joined Sarno in Paris, and he was the one comforting her through the three failed attempts at snatch.

With the three weightlifters in the Olympians, only Elreen Ando was able to finish a competition, ending up sixth in the women’s 59kg division.