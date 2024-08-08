^

Cool Smashers, High Speed Hitters go 1-2 in PVL group after wins

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 8, 2024 | 5:20pm
Cool Smashers, High Speed Hitters go 1-2 in PVL group after wins
The Cool Smashers were merciless in their 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 demolition of the Nxled Chameleons.
PVL Images

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline and PLDT turned back their respective opponents Thursday to finish in Pool A’s top two in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cool Smashers were merciless in their 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 demolition of the Nxled Chameleons, while the High Speed Hitters downed the Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23, to end up first and second in the first group, respectively, with identical 4-1 records.

Both clubs hope to carry the momentum of their solid first-round showing in the second round where, along with Pool A No. 3 Chery Tiggo, will play three games against Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho and ZUS Coffee.

“Happy nairaos bracket, sana makatulong sa momentum sa second round over Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho na alam naman nating hindi pang bottom three ang lakas,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort.

Russian Elena Samoilenko presided over the attack for PLDT by unleashing a match-best 22 points she laced with 20 bazooka kills.

“Today I think I played better. Next game, ready to work a lot because we want to win, of course,” she said.

For the Cool Smashers, it was more of a balanced offensive with Erica Staunton and Bernadeth Pons each uncorking 13 hits and Michele Gumabao scattering 12 points in a win that stretched the proud dynastic franchise’ streak to four.

Farm Fresh dropped to 2-3 while Nxled slipped to 1-4 and will battle Pool B top three Akari, Cignal and Capital1 Solar in the second round.

