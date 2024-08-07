^

Sports

Olivarez Open netfest to pit veterans vs rising stars 

Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 12:08pm
Olivarez Open netfest to pit veterans vs rising starsÂ 
Johnny Arcilla (left) and Eric Jed Olivarez

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla sets out for another Open crown while Eric Jed Olivarez seeks redemption as they headline a packed field in the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Tennis Championships, which gets underway Wednesday in Sucat, Parañaque.

To accommodate the large number of participants in Series II of one of the country's longest-running Open tournaments, including those competing in the juniors category next week, organizers have utilized the Olivarez Sports Center and the Parañaque courts for the two-week event.

The spotlight, however, will be on the Group A tournament, with the resilient Arcilla aiming for another championship after edging out Olivarez in a thrilling three-set match in Series I last June.

The victory improved the 44-year-old Arcilla’s head-to-head record against Olivarez to 4-1, but the latter is determined to get back at the 10-time PCA Open champion.

A host of talented contenders, however, have trained rigorously to challenge for the title in this tournament, which also features the legends’ men’s doubles (30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s) and legends’ women’s doubles (35s and 45s).

Also on tap are the Classified events and the Collegiate singles and doubles competitions.

Notable contenders in the Open include Jose Maria Paguia, Vicenta Anasta, Fritz Verdad, Nilo Ledama, Marco Macalintal, Loucas Fernandez, John Altiche, Noel Salupado, Bryan Saarenas, John Accion, Lance Fernandez, John Aguilar, Miguel Iglupas and Rolly Saga.

Tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay highlighted the tournament's widespread appeal by holding a series of qualifiers among 64 hopefuls for four main draw slots, attracting both pros and emerging talents from the junior and women's ranks.

In the first round, Arcilla faces Rocky Villaruel, while Olivarez takes on Arnold Arca. Third seed Paguia will clash with Leorbie Dulay, Anasta will square off with Ar-Jay Nicolas Po, Verdad will battle Kristopher Tesorio, Ledama will face Jhermine Ilustre, Macalintal will tangle with Gerald Gemida, Loucas Fernandez will take on John Carl Cariño, Altiche will meet Jessie Llamas, and Salupado will confront Austin delos Santos.

Meanwhile, the juniors division features Frank and France Dilao, Antonio Ng Jr., and Lexious Cruz leading the 18-and-under category. Stefi Aludo, Sandra Bautista, Joy Ansay, and Althea Liwag are anticipated to compete for the girls’ crown in the premier division of the tournament, held as part of the Palawan Pawnshop program initiated by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Competing for the 16-and-under titles are Al Tristan Licayan, France Dilao, Cruz, and Ng, along with Aludo, Bautista, Ansay, Cadee Dagoon, Erynne Ong, Ave Maria Policarpio, Ayl Gonzaga, and Jasmine Sardona.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

18 hours ago
Taiwanese sports officials threatened the International Boxing Association with legal action on Tuesday after the organization...
Sports
fbtw
Open letter to EJ

Open letter to EJ

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
EJ Obiena narrowly missed claiming a podium spot in pole vault at the Paris Olympics yesterday, finishing fourth in the 12-man...
Sports
fbtw
Heavy load on Philippines lifters&rsquo; shoulders

Heavy load on Philippines lifters’ shoulders

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
Down to the last five days of the 2024 Olympics, the weightlifters take the spotlight, with 61kg bet John Febuar Ceniza kicking...
Sports
fbtw
MVP: We never doubted for a second

MVP: We never doubted for a second

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
“We never doubted for a second.”
Sports
fbtw
Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

1 day ago
World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Algerian boxer in Paris Olympics gender row marches into final

Algerian boxer in Paris Olympics gender row marches into final

1 hour ago
The Algerian boxer embroiled in a major gender controversy at the Paris Olympics won her semifinal on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic bronze medalist Villegas to self: 'You'll be prouder'

Olympic bronze medalist Villegas to self: 'You'll be prouder'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
After an impressive Olympic debut in Paris, boxer Aira Villegas is aiming higher in the next Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Olympic rankings: With 3 medals, Philippines still leads Southeast Asia in Paris

Olympic rankings: With 3 medals, Philippines still leads Southeast Asia in Paris

5 hours ago
With two gold medals and a bronze, the Philippines kept its 22nd ranking on Wednesday ahead of its Southeast Asian neighbors...
Sports
fbtw
USA hammers Brazil to enter Olympic basketball semis

USA hammers Brazil to enter Olympic basketball semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Team USA is off to the semifinals of the men’s basketball competition in the Paris Olympics after obliterating Brazil,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with