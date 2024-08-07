Olivarez Open netfest to pit veterans vs rising stars

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla sets out for another Open crown while Eric Jed Olivarez seeks redemption as they headline a packed field in the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Tennis Championships, which gets underway Wednesday in Sucat, Parañaque.

To accommodate the large number of participants in Series II of one of the country's longest-running Open tournaments, including those competing in the juniors category next week, organizers have utilized the Olivarez Sports Center and the Parañaque courts for the two-week event.

The spotlight, however, will be on the Group A tournament, with the resilient Arcilla aiming for another championship after edging out Olivarez in a thrilling three-set match in Series I last June.

The victory improved the 44-year-old Arcilla’s head-to-head record against Olivarez to 4-1, but the latter is determined to get back at the 10-time PCA Open champion.

A host of talented contenders, however, have trained rigorously to challenge for the title in this tournament, which also features the legends’ men’s doubles (30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s) and legends’ women’s doubles (35s and 45s).

Also on tap are the Classified events and the Collegiate singles and doubles competitions.

Notable contenders in the Open include Jose Maria Paguia, Vicenta Anasta, Fritz Verdad, Nilo Ledama, Marco Macalintal, Loucas Fernandez, John Altiche, Noel Salupado, Bryan Saarenas, John Accion, Lance Fernandez, John Aguilar, Miguel Iglupas and Rolly Saga.

Tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay highlighted the tournament's widespread appeal by holding a series of qualifiers among 64 hopefuls for four main draw slots, attracting both pros and emerging talents from the junior and women's ranks.

In the first round, Arcilla faces Rocky Villaruel, while Olivarez takes on Arnold Arca. Third seed Paguia will clash with Leorbie Dulay, Anasta will square off with Ar-Jay Nicolas Po, Verdad will battle Kristopher Tesorio, Ledama will face Jhermine Ilustre, Macalintal will tangle with Gerald Gemida, Loucas Fernandez will take on John Carl Cariño, Altiche will meet Jessie Llamas, and Salupado will confront Austin delos Santos.

Meanwhile, the juniors division features Frank and France Dilao, Antonio Ng Jr., and Lexious Cruz leading the 18-and-under category. Stefi Aludo, Sandra Bautista, Joy Ansay, and Althea Liwag are anticipated to compete for the girls’ crown in the premier division of the tournament, held as part of the Palawan Pawnshop program initiated by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Competing for the 16-and-under titles are Al Tristan Licayan, France Dilao, Cruz, and Ng, along with Aludo, Bautista, Ansay, Cadee Dagoon, Erynne Ong, Ave Maria Policarpio, Ayl Gonzaga, and Jasmine Sardona.