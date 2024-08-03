Cignal rises to the Olympic occasion

Attendees wearing rain covers pose with a flag of the Philippines in the stands at the Trocadero during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

MANILA, Philippines -- With the Paris Olympics going into the final stretch, Filipinos are able to continuously cheer for the Philippine delegation through Cignal TV’s sports coverage.

Several Filipino athletes are nearing the medal rounds in the Olympics.

In a statement, PLDT chairman Manny V. Pangilinan underscored just how sports unites people.

“Sports is a metaphor for life. When our athletes succeed, it shows our countrymen what is possible, and what they themselves can achieve. It inspires us, and unites us,” he said.

“Through our collective efforts led by Cignal, we are doing our part to empower our athletes to aim for greater success,” he added.

Cignal TV has been providing Olympic coverage across multiple platforms from free-to-air TV to pay TV, OTT, and social media channels.

PLDT and Smart are the Official Broadcast Partners, while MPIC and Meralco are the Official Broadcast Sponsors for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Three 24/7 channels are dedicated by Cignal TV, as well as live coverage through Cignal Play.

Aside from the Games, Cignal is able to provide unprecedented access to the athletes, from preparation and training to the daily experiences in Paris.

The in-depth updates on the athletes are featured through Pilipinas Live, along with a premium selection of events that Filipinos love such as basketball, volleyball, badminton, football, swimming and athletics, among others.

“We want Filipino sports fans to watch and share in the excitement of the Olympic Games,” Jane Jimenez-Basas, President and CEO of Mediaquest Holdings and Cignal TV, said.

“By witnessing the efforts of our athletes, Filipinos can be inspired to do great in their own aspirations despite any hardships that they may encounter,” she added.

Aside from these, the Mediaquest Group is also providing Filipinos access to games.

On free-to-air TV, the Olympic Games can be seen on RPTV and One Sports, with TV5 and News5 delivering real-time updates. The Philippine Star is an official media partner of Cignal’s broadcast, while One News, One PH, and Radyo5 True FM provide timely news updates across every available platform.