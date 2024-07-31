^

Sports

30th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated Aug. 21-25

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 4:16pm
30th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated Aug. 21-25
AFAD Officials (from left) Comptroller Aric Topacio, Mary Grace T. Parilla, President Edwin Lim, Treasurer Edwin D. Año, Jr. and Ivy Illine Sapasap.
AFAD

MANILA, Philippines -- A new edition of the Defense and Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) will kick off next month to feature top-notch sporting firearms and shooting products from renowned local and international manufacturers.

According to the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. (AFAD), the host of the 30th DSAS, the event will run from August 21-25 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

AFAD spokesman Aric Topacio said that thousands of imported and local products will be showcased by more than 40 exhibitors for enthusiasts and the defense industry to explore.

“We’re fully booked, and our members and exhibitors are eager to make this year’s arms show unforgettable,” he said.

“We have built a stronger community over the years, and this 30th edition highlights AFAD’s relentless efforts to prevent the proliferation of loose firearms through education, promotion, and programs focused on responsible gun ownership,” he added.

The event will also feature side activities, including seminars and educational programs on self-defense, responsible gun ownership, firearms safety handling and gun ownership regulation policies.

“The negative perceptions and misconceptions about guns and firearms are challenging, but they also motivate us to work even harder,” Topacio said.

“That’s why we are doubling our efforts to promote education and responsible gun ownership, ensuring that firearms are seen in a positive light as tools for self-defense and sport."

vuukle comment

AFAD

SHOOTING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

15 hours ago
France scraped past Japan, 94-90, to close in on a quarterfinal spot in the men's basketball competition in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings face Taiwanese

Gin Kings face Taiwanese

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Justin Brownlee marks his anticipated return while a bevy of new Gin Kings are set for baptism of fire as Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad.
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Petecio bolstered by masterclass vs Indian foe

Petecio bolstered by masterclass vs Indian foe

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio will carry the momentum of her strong start in the Paris Olympics as she fights for a spot in...
Sports
fbtw
British MMA heroes Pimblett, Aspinall win big in UFC 304

British MMA heroes Pimblett, Aspinall win big in UFC 304

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Paddy Pimblett grabbed his eighth consecutive win, his sixth in the UFC to hike his overall record to 22-3-0.
Sports
fbtw
Camille Nolasco focused on grander purpose as she juggles UP, Gilas duties

Camille Nolasco focused on grander purpose as she juggles UP, Gilas duties

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Camille Nolasco had just come from a game with Gilas Pilipinas women in the Pinoyliga Women’s Cup when she arrived at...
Sports
fbtw
Run course spices up IRONMAN 70.3 Davao race

Run course spices up IRONMAN 70.3 Davao race

5 hours ago
A new challenge and exhilarating racing experience await an expected banner international field in the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with