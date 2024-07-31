30th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated Aug. 21-25

MANILA, Philippines -- A new edition of the Defense and Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) will kick off next month to feature top-notch sporting firearms and shooting products from renowned local and international manufacturers.

According to the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. (AFAD), the host of the 30th DSAS, the event will run from August 21-25 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

AFAD spokesman Aric Topacio said that thousands of imported and local products will be showcased by more than 40 exhibitors for enthusiasts and the defense industry to explore.

“We’re fully booked, and our members and exhibitors are eager to make this year’s arms show unforgettable,” he said.

“We have built a stronger community over the years, and this 30th edition highlights AFAD’s relentless efforts to prevent the proliferation of loose firearms through education, promotion, and programs focused on responsible gun ownership,” he added.

The event will also feature side activities, including seminars and educational programs on self-defense, responsible gun ownership, firearms safety handling and gun ownership regulation policies.

“The negative perceptions and misconceptions about guns and firearms are challenging, but they also motivate us to work even harder,” Topacio said.

“That’s why we are doubling our efforts to promote education and responsible gun ownership, ensuring that firearms are seen in a positive light as tools for self-defense and sport."