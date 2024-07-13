PBA Draft Combine standout Nonoy dreams about sharing the court with idol Jayson Castro

MANILA, Philippines — Mark Nonoy’s dream of making it to the PBA is now within arm’s reach.

Nonoy, who won the UAAP championship with the La Salle Green Archers last season, was one of the bright spots in the two-day PBA Draft Combine.

The 5-foot-9 guard recorded the fastest sprint among the draft hopefuls with 2.862 seconds. He also had a standing vertical jump reach of 39 inches and running vertical jump reach of 53 inches.

At the sidelines of the combine, Nonoy raved about the possibility of matching up against or playing with his idol, Jayson Castro, in the PBA.

“My number one idol, Jayson Castro. I want him to be a teammate or opponent,” Nonoy told reporters in Filipino when asked who he is looking forward to facing in the pro ranks.

“I want to test because I am being compared to him. I just want to… hopefully, he does not get offended, but I want his career to be a barometer of my career,” he added.

“I want to pass what he has done.”

Nonoy bared that he has been compared to Castro since his high school days, and it might just be a matter of time before the two share the court.

Speed has been the name of the game for the guard out of La Carlota, Negros Occidental.

And, with his 5-foot-9 height – the same as Castro’s – it is only right to be compared to “The Blur.”

“My speed has been [innate] for me, I think. My mother is also athletic and my father is a basketball player. My speed has always been there,” said Nonoy, whose mother played track and field.

Meanwhile, the guard also said that he is thankful for the opportunity to showcase his skills.

“I am very thankful that I am here now. This is a good experience because the coaches I used to watch when I was a kid, they are here watching me,” he said.

After a year with the UST Growling Tigers, where he won the Rookie of the Year award, the quick lefty took his talents to Taft Avenue after the Sorsogon bubble.

And he capped his collegiate career with a title as one of the main guys of the team.

With the PBA stint almost there, Nonoy said he will be bringing his aggressiveness to the big league.

“I will bring my aggressiveness, number one. Defense and offense. Whatever the team that is willing to pick me lacks, I will try my best to provide it,” he stressed.

“[I want to improve on] how I can finish and how I can adjust to the system. I have a lot to improve on,” he added.

“I have a number of months before the season, I have to fill up those holes in my game that are lacking.”