Policarpio shines, wins PBA Draft Combine MVP plum

MANILA, Philippines – Jonnel Policarpio was named Most Valuable Player of the PBA Draft Combine.

Policarpio shone bright in the two-day combine, consistently leading his team in the scrimmages en route to the championship.

He was also named in the combine’s Mythical Five, along with guards Kurt Reyson and Jordan Bartlett, and big men Brandon Ramirez and Justine Baltazar.

“This is a blessing, and I am grateful to get the MVP [award.] But, this is just a bonus. Me and my teammates helped each other,” the former La Salle Green Archer told reporters in Filipino.

He admitted being surprised with bagging the MVP award especially since his teammates also performed well.

“I did not expect to get [the award] because my teammates are also very talented.”

Policarpio is the youngest draftee in the class at 22 years old. He showcased his three-level scoring and his athleticism in the event.

“For me, this is a big experience because I was able to play against those in my draft class,” he said.

“Since Day 1, my confidence was 100%. That is why I was able to perform well,” he added.

Policarpio added that he will be bringing his full commitment to the team that will draft him, stressing his readiness for the big league.

The 6-foot-5 forward, who won the UAAP championship with the Green Archers, is expected to have his name called in the draft set on Sunday at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati.