PSA Forum: Athletics body to discuss Olympic bid

Philstar.com
July 8, 2024 | 2:29pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) makes an assessment on its chances in the coming Paris Olympics as one of its top officials appears in Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Patafa secretary-general Jasper Tanhueco will discuss in the public sports program the campaign of the three-man athletics team to the Olympiad composed of world no.2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang-Tolentino.

The session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment in the Philippines, is set at 10:30 a.m.

Running will also make up the first part of the weekly Forum with a discussion of the Battle of the South fun run.

Race ambassador Ana Theresa Cruzate and On Shoes marketing manager Zeil Dela Cruz are going to talk about the running event.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

