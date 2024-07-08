^

Falcons AP Bren enters MSC 2024 KO stages

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 8, 2024 | 11:05am
Falcons AP Bren enters MSC 2024 KO stages
Falcons AP Bren
Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippines – Falcons AP Bren secured a ticket to the knockout stages of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup (MSC) as it finished the group stages as the top seed. The squad swept its opponents in Group D to advance to the tournament’s next stage happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Esports World Cup.

The defending world champion saw a scare in its match-up against Chinese team Xianyou Gaming, but the hive was able to keep its discipline to get the full points after a 2-0 sweep during the tournament's opening day.

Waiting four days before taking the stage once more, Falcons AP Bren was eager for another win as it made quick work of North America champion Cloud9, 16-7 and 11-3, to book a ticket to the knockout stages.

The final match-up of the group stages was to determine who finishes Group D at No. 1. A civil war of sorts emerged as Falcons AP Bren faced Myanmar's Falcon Esports, but the all-Filipino team out-drafted the Myanmar squad to remain undefeated in the group stages.

In the other groups, defending MSC Champions Fnatic ONIC Esports suffered a huge upset as it was eliminated by Cambodia's See You Soon, 0-2 defeat; and Malaysian champion Selangor Red Giants (SRG) scored a game in their best of two match-up to finish third in Group B, which has been dubbed as the “Group of Death”. Both See You Soon and Selangor Red Giants have Filipino players in their rosters, with SRG being coached by Filipino Michael "Arcadia" Bocado.

Group A saw Singapore's NIP Flash, fielding Filipino players Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro and Jankurt "KurtTzy" Matira, take top spot with Turkey's Fire Flux Esports in second. They eliminated Brazil's RRQ Akira and Indonesia's EVOS Glory to proceed to the Knockout Stages.

The knockout stages will begin on July 10, with Filipino squad Team Liquid Echo facing Myanmar's Falcon Esports at 4 p.m., followed by Falcons AP Bren facing off against Cambodia's See You Soon at 7 p.m. (both Manila time).

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
