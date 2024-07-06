^

'Process-driven' Gilas still a long way from Paris, stresses Cone

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 1:03pm
'Process-driven' Gilas still a long way from Paris, stresses Cone
Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — With Gilas Pilipinas two victories away from the Paris Olympics, head coach Tim Cone is taking things one step at a time as they go into deep waters.

The Philippines will be facing Brazil in the semifinals of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia on Saturday, for a chance to make it to the Paris Olympics.

Gilas has been exceeding expectations since beating the World No. 6 Latvia on Thursday (Manila time), before losing by just two points against Georgia, which gave them the seat in the semifinals.

After the Nationals’ 98-96 loss against Georgia, Cone said that he does not want his team to be looking too far in the future despite being two wins away from making their first Olympic appearance since 1972.

“We’re very process-driven. We want to just stay on what’s right in front of us. We don’t want to look at the end zone, the end game and think 'wow, what happens if we make it to Paris?'” he told reporters in the postgame press conference.

“Obviously, the country would go bonkers. They would go absolutely crazy. But that’s a long way away,” he added.

“We got this step done and we got another step to take. I think that’s where the focus is, and hopefully, that’s where the focus is of our guys.”

Gilas, the World no. 37 basketball team, will be facing a formidable Brazil group that is ranked No. 12 globally. The latter is peppered with a number of current and former NBA players.

The focus should be on what’s in front of the team, Cone stressed, as he acknowledged that the Nationals were “too euphoric” of beating Latvia that they had a cold start against Georgia, where they were buried in a 16-0 hole before clawing back.

“We were just so euphoric, couldn’t get over the euphoria of beating Latvia and all the other texts and social media on what’s going on in Manila. I think that really set the guys back,” he said.

“If we’re gonna continue to look forward like that, I think that’s gonna be a problem for us.”

The semifinal match will tip off at 8:30 p.m. (Manila time). The winner of the contest will face the victor between the other Final Four game between Cameroon and Latvia.

