Dave Ildefonso declares for PBA Draft

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 2, 2024 | 8:09pm
Dave Ildefonso declares for PBA Draft
Dave Ildefonso
Facebook / Suwon KT Sonicboom

MANILA, Philippines -- Dave Ildefonso is set to return home.

Ildefonso, son of former PBA legend Danny, is throwing his hat into the PBA Draft, he told reporters.

After the Strong Group Athletics’ practice at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong City Tuesday, Ildefonso said he will be applying for the upcoming draft after receiving no offers from overseas teams.

“I will be applying for this upcoming draft. But, I haven’t submitted yet,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“Of course, it’s been a dream of mine. Ever since my father played in the PBA and everything, so I wanted to follow his footsteps and try to achieve what he achieved,” the former Ateneo Blue Eagle added.

Ildefonso averaged 4.4 points, 1.0 rebound and 0.9 assist per game in 23 contests for Suwon in the 2023-24 season.

He played just 10.6 minutes a game.

After this season, the Sonic Boom signed Dalph Panopio as its import, replacing Ildefonso.

Ildefonso also voiced excitement to possibly play with or against his brother, Shaun of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

The deadline for application of the draft, which will be held later this month, is on Thursday.

