Yang nails 1st major win; Pagdanganan, Saso way off

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 24, 2024 | 10:07am
Amy Yang of South Korea is doused with champagne after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club on June 23, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Amy Yang ended a long quest for an elusive major championship in grand style, capturing the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a commanding performance in Sammamish, Washington Sunday (Monday Manila time).

After enduring toil and disappointments in her 74 previous attempts to claim a major, Young dominated the field throughout the week. She clinched a three-stroke victory, finishing with a 72 and a seven-under 281 total at the challenging Sahalee Country Club course.

The Korean entered the final round with a 45.6% probability of winning. Her birdie on No. 13 pushed her chances over 95% after storming to as many as a five-stroke lead, and she never looked back.

Young showcased a brilliant short game to achieve her dream victory, leading the field in scrambling and ranking second in strokes gained around the green. She made the fewest bogeys (seven) of any player in the field over four days.

Up by two over Miyu Yamashita and Lauren Hartlage after 54 holes, Yang threatened to pull away with a frontside 34 on three birdies against a bogey, while Yamashita shot a 37 and Hartlage a 38.

Not even a bogey-double bogey skid from No. 16 could dent Yang’s lead, as Lilia Vu’s two-under rally after 13 holes fizzled with bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15. Jin Young Ko closed with a birdie-par-birdie feat but ran out of holes.

Both Vu and Ko shot 71s and shared runner-up honors with Yamashita, who stumbled with a 73, at 284. Hartlage finished tied for fifth at 285 after a 74, alongside Ally Ewing, who carded a 71.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan failed to produce the desired result, posting her worst card in four days, a 78, which dropped her from tied 25th to a share of 41st at 296. She earned $46,524 (approximately P2.7 million).

Backed by ICTSI, the power-hitting Pagdanganan bounced back from a mishap on No. 2 with an eagle on the par-5 third hole. However, she played the next 12 holes in eight-over with a series of bogeys, finishing with a pair of 39s.

Yuka Saso also missed a final round assault, making four bogeys and a double bogey against three birdies for a 75. The reigning US Women’s Open titlist wound up 68th with a 301 total.

But the day belonged to Yang, who never let her pursuers back into contention despite the unpredictability of the final round at such a demanding course.

“It’s all the hard work our team did together, and I’m so grateful for that,” said Yang, who fought back tears on the 18th green after a champagne shower for the ages. “All four rounds, it was tough out there, but I just trusted what I prepared and did my best all week.”

“I always wanted to win a major, and I came close several times. I started doubting if I would ever win a major before I retire because I’ve been on Tour for quite a while,” said the 34-year-old Yang, who pocketed $1.56 million.

