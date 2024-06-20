Iran stunner changes Team USA’s mindset for the better

MANILA, Philippines – A change in mindset proved pivotal for Team USA as they staved off a tough Brazil team for a bounce-back victory in the third leg of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) for Men at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday.

Coming off of a stunning loss to erstwhile winless Iran the night before, the Americans found themselves in the deep water against the Brazilians as they both chased a spot in the Final 8 with preliminaries winding down.

But after some long and tough conversations, Team USA were able to come away victorious in five sets, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9. Following the victory, USA captain Micah Christenson revealed what went differently for them this time around.

“I think our attitude towards it [changed]. I think we were kind of just… our mantra for today was just ‘let’s just be a little bit better than yesterday’, and I think we did that. I think we were a lot better than yesterday,” said the setter.

“But with the mentality of let’s just try to get a little bit better, we don’t have to play perfect, I think we did a very good job of that tonight and it showed — especially in that fifth set.”

The Americans had the chance to close it out in the fourth set, but were caught in the fiery offense of Brazil led by Alan Souza’s 26 points. But with the way the team responded after yesterday’s loss, Christenson and company were able to get things going in the Manila leg.

“We stayed in the locker room last night and we talked for a little while. I think we had to figure some things out but at the same time, we trust in our process.” he said.

“I think we’ve shown over the years that we are a very resilient team. We know how to respond to a lot of difficult situations, so we’re gonna fix a few things, but at the same time, we’re gonna trust our process… It’s not perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Christenson himself had a game for the Americans, as he finished with a whopping 41 excellent sets in the five-set battle.

USA still has a chance to make it to the Top 8, with their 4-6 record, but will need to continue their winning ways against the Germans on Saturday then on Sunday against powerhouse Japan if they want to move on in the tournament.

It will be more crucial against Germany as they are currently tied in the standings, with only points ratio separating the two teams. USA-Germany opens VNL action on Saturday, playing at 11 a.m. for the weekend triple-header.