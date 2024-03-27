^

Tenorio aims to keep imparting basketball knowledge

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 3:39pm
LA Tenorio
LA Tenorio
MANILA, Philippines -- At this point of his career, 39-year-old LA Tenorio said it is all about giving back.

Tenorio, who graced the launching of the Gatorade’s “Fueled Liga” grassroots program, said that at this age, it is already time for him to give back to the sport that put him at this point of his life -- basketball.

“I mean, programs like these are a big deal for [the young kids],” the Barangay Ginebra star guard told reporters in Filipino.

“As part of the Gatored Fueled Liga tournament, I’m really looking forward to being part [of] more and more of these kinds of programs. I will continue, I have been doing these kinds of programs in the past,” he added.

More than 40 children attended the launching of the program on Saturday at the Sta. Ana covered court in Taguig City.

The 18-year PBA veteran was not tapped to be part of the 2024 PBA All-Star weekend in Bacolod, but he underscored that such events give basketball players the chance to give back to the fans.

“I will still continue to do it more so now, and more so after I play basketball because this is really, for me, I think this is my opportunity to really give back through everything I went through in the past how many years playing basketball,” he said.

It has been an eventful year for Tenorio, to say the least.

The beloved floor general was diagnosed with colon cancer in March last year.

Late last year, he was able to return to the court once again.

“Through [the fans’] support, I was able to stay this long in basketball. That is what I want to do, even though I am not playing anymore, I will continue to support these guys.”

The court general is averaging 2.7 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.7 assists about 13 minutes in three PBA Philippine Cup games for Ginebra.

