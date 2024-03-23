Bacosa headlines Blow-By-Blow boxing card at Okada

Eman Bacosa (left), representing Wild Card Boxing of General Santos City, tangles with Jay Clyde Langahin of Davao City’s Black Hawk Boxing in a four-round lightweight special attraction.

MANILA, Philippines – Crowd favorite Eman Bacosa headlines a special presentation of Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow on Sunday at the Okada Manila.

Bacosa, representing Wild Card Boxing of General Santos City, tangles with Jay Clyde Langahin of Davao City’s Black Hawk Boxing in a four-round lightweight special attraction that will be shown by ONE Sports channel during its 8:30 p.m. Sunday telecast of the weekly television boxing show.

During the official weigh-in held Saturday, eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao was in attendance alongside Mauricio Sulaiman, who is the president of the World Boxing Council.

The Bacosa-Langahin showdown is part of an eight-bout card being backed by San Miguel Beer, whose continued support to the fabled boxing program left an indelible mark on Pacquiao.

“Blow-By-Blow has got a super heavyweight backer in San Miguel Beer,” said the future Hall of Fame inductee.

“Our partnership is one of a kind. Iba talaga ang may pinagsamahan,” he added.