Sisi Rondina, Flying Titans find big fan in Justin Brownlee

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 12:16pm
Choco Mucho star Sisi Rondina with Justin Brownlee
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Sisi Rondina and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans are used to waves of fans supporting their games in the Premier Volleyball League, often filling the seats wherever and whomever they play against.

But on Thursday, during their 3-set victory against the Cignal HD Spikers, there was one peculiar face in the crowd cheering for the purple-clad spikers.

Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee found himself at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City to watch the Flying Titans. 

During the match, Brownlee made himself known as a self-confessed Rondina fan.

“Man, she’s amazing. The explosiveness, the ball placement, you know, it seemed like every time she spikes it, she can get a point. Of course, in this match she’s being dominant so it’s very exciting to see that,” Brownlee said.

The multi-titled cager even waited for the reigning PVL MVP after the game to take a photo with her. He also bared that he had been supporting her as early as 2018.

Shortly after, Rondina gushed over the honor of being supported by the likes of Brownlee.

"Isang karangalan kasi knowing him na isa rin siya sa mga manlalaro dito sa Pilipinas and tinitingala ng young ones sa basketball,” Rondina said. 

“And grateful [ako] kasi ano yun eh, nakaka-boost ng confidence and napakaganda sa feeling,” she added.

The feeling was mutual as well, with Rondina also sharing the admiration for the Asian Games champion.

“Kasi idol ko rin yun eh, mataas din siya tumalon, yung mga pa-ikot niya na pagda-dunk kaya ayun, nakikita din kasi namin siya dati sa Petron days namin kaya nagkakakitaan kami,” she said.

Rondina and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans are looking to draw the support of Brownlee and their other fans as they continue on their campaign in the ongoing 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Currently, they are second place with a 4-0 record. They face the PLDT High Speed Hitters next on Tuesday, March 19.

JUSTIN BROWNLEE

PVL

SISI RONDINA

VOLLEYBALL
