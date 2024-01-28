Cone admits getting outcoached by San Miguel counterparts as Ginebra gets boot

MANILA, Philippines -- After being swept in the semifinals of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone tipped his hat to the coaching staff of the San Miguel Beermen.

Cone, the coach who has the most PBA championships, said the Beermen's tacticians, led by Coach Jorge Gallent, outcoached the Ginebra staff.

“We could have played better. I don’t think we could have played harder. We played hard and I really appreciate our guys' effort out there and they laid it on the line and, and… just came up short to a team that was really on a roll,” Cone told reporters after the 94-91 defeat Sunday night.

“You know, big credit to Coach Jorge and his staff. They came up with the adjustments in each game that gave us problems. First game was the high-low and the second game was the big-to-big screen. And then, in the last game, we got up by six. They came up with the [Marcio] Lassiter and [Bennie] Boatwright screen that we couldn't solve,” he added.

Gallent and the Beermen did not give up a game in the semifinals, dethroning the Gin Kings, who swept them the last time they faced each other in the semis.

“So, you know, we did a great job of coaching. They really outcoached us and all we can do is tip our cap to them.”

In Game 1, San Miguel won, 92-90, in a tussle that went into the dying seconds.

In the pivotal Game 2, the Beermen had a double-digit 106-96 win, with their import Bennie Boatwright erupted for 38 points.

In Game 3, Boatwright just scored 26 points, but Marcio Lassiter, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez and Jericho Cruz all scored in double digits.

Every run unleashed by the Gin Kings was turned back by the Beermen.

“We played hard, you know, we stayed in each game. We matched them and battled and battled but just came up short in each game. They hit all the big shots down the stretch and we couldn't hit shots,” Cone said.

“But you know, when you [get] beat 3-0, the other team’s doing something right. And, like I said, they were really well coached and they're playing at a high level. Tough, tough team. They're very deep as well.”

The Beermen are now awaiting either the Magnolia Hotshots or the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the finals.

Game 3 of the Magnolia-Phoenix clash will be on Wednesday, giving San Miguel a few days of rest.