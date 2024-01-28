^

Sports

Beermen sweep Gin Kings to enter PBA finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 9:23pm
Beermen sweep Gin Kings to enter PBA finals
Bennie Boatwright (25) led the Beermen to the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel punched the first finals ticket in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after sweeping Barangay Ginebra, 94-91, Sunday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

With the Beermen leading by six, 75-69, at the start of the fourth quarter, Ginebra scored five straight to go within one, 75-74, capped by a 3-pointer by Scottie Thompson.

Jericho Cruz then answered with a 3-pointer of his own to extend the lead to four again.

Marcio Lassiter followed this up with a layup to grab an 80-74 lead.

Tony Bishop stopped the bleeding with a trey as Ginebra inched closer, 80-77, with 8:39 remaining.

San Miguel then uncorked a backbreaking 10-2 run to push the lead to 11, 90-79, with less than five minutes remaining capped by a 3-pointer by CJ Perez.

The Gin Kings, however, slowly nipped away the lead as they cut it to just three, 92-89, with 39 seconds remaining.

Bennie Boatwright missed a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to open a window of opportunity for Ginebra.

Christian Standhardinger, however, committed a big turnover on the other end.

June Mar Fajardo iced the game with a pair of freebies, 94-89, with eight ticks left.

Ginebra had a chance to cut the lead, but Tony Bishop’s 3-pointer was blocked by Bennie Boatwright, formalizing the sweep and dethroning Ginebra in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Boatwright had another explosive outing for San Miguel, finishing with 26 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Jericho Cruz added 17 markers off the bench.

Bishop led Ginebra with 25 points and eight rebounds.

Thompson chipped in 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Now the Beermen are awaiting either the Magnolia Hotshots or the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the finals.

Magnolia is currently leading the series with a 2-1 win-loss record.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title

Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title

1 day ago
An authoritative Aryna Sabalenka blew China's Zheng Qinwen off court on Saturday to successfully defend her Australian Open...
Sports
fbtw
Eala cops 1st pro doubles crown

Eala cops 1st pro doubles crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Alex Eala won her first professional doubles' title after she and Latvian Darja Semenistaja swept the top-seeded pair of Hungary's...
Sports
fbtw
Sweeter second time around for Sabalenka

Sweeter second time around for Sabalenka

22 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka won a second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday by marrying her undoubted tennis prowess...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka enjoys edge vs Zheng

Sabalenka enjoys edge vs Zheng

1 day ago
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is confident she will have a crucial emotional edge over Zheng Qinwen in Saturday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner ousts Djokovic, meets Medvedev in final

Sinner ousts Djokovic, meets Medvedev in final

1 day ago
Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title on Friday, snapping the Serb’s astonishing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSAA zeroes in on grassroots development

PSAA zeroes in on grassroots development

6 hours ago
The Philippine School Athletics Association (PSAA) -- the newest school-based league dedicated to high school students --...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron and Lakers beat Curry's Warriors in double overtime classic

LeBron and Lakers beat Curry's Warriors in double overtime classic

6 hours ago
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors 145-144 in a NBA double overtime...
Sports
fbtw
Tokong, Esquievel crowned World Surf League champs in La Union

Tokong, Esquievel crowned World Surf League champs in La Union

7 hours ago
Surfers John Mark "Marama" Tokong and Rogelio "Jay-r" Esquievel Jr. conquered the three-to-four feet of swell lining the...
Sports
fbtw
Sweep-seeking Beermen eye strong start vs Gin Kings

Sweep-seeking Beermen eye strong start vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
On the cusp of a PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals berth, the San Miguel Beermen will try and come out stronger in Game...
Sports
fbtw
Silver finalizing contract extension as NBA boss: report

Silver finalizing contract extension as NBA boss: report

10 hours ago
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is finalizing a contract extension that would keep him in the job through the end of the decade,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with