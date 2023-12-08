^

Sports

NLEX to retire Taulava's No. 88 jersey

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 9:12pm
NLEX to retire Taulava's No. 88 jersey
Asi Taulava
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- The iconic No. 88 jersey of Asi Taulava will be retired by the NLEX Road Warriors next week, the team announced.

One of the premier big men in the 2000s, Taulava’s jersey number with the Road Warriors will be retired during the halftime break of NLEX’s clash against the TNT Tropang Giga on Wednesday, December 13.

The ceremony will honor Taulava’s “immeasurable contributions to Philippine basketball,” the team said.

Taulava played for NLEX from the 2014-15 season until his last game in 2022.
He was a direct hire by the then-Mobiline Phone Pals.

The 6-foot-9 big man was a 17-time All-Star, four-time Mythical Time member, four-time second Mythical Team member, the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year and a two-time scoring champion.

He also played for the Talk ‘N Text Phone Pals, Coca-Cola Tigers, Meralco Bolts and Air 21 Express.

He likewise spent some time with San MIguel in the Asia Basketball League, where he won the MVP award.

Numerous times, Taulava also suited up for the national team.

vuukle comment

ASI TAULAVA

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers hang hat on humility

Archers hang hat on humility

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
De La Salle University men’s basketball head coach Topex Robinson never wavered in reminding his players to be humble...
Sports
fbtw

Adjustments highlight Topex’ mastery

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
La Salle coach Topex Robinson will be the first to admit that the Archers couldn’t have won the UAAP men’s basketball championship without his core staff.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao mum on overseas offers

Quiambao mum on overseas offers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao is going to Japan with no firm decision on his future as he takes a much-needed vacation first...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Whether UAAP Season 86 Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao stays for another year with the La Salle Green Archers remains to be se...
Sports
fbtw
Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Being a “La Sallian” is more than just coaching a La Salle squad in any sport. For Topex Robinson, being a Green...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2nd LTSA Invitational concludes with Japanese gymnasts on top

2nd LTSA Invitational concludes with Japanese gymnasts on top

5 hours ago
The Learn and Train Sports Academy (LTSA) ended a successful hosting of the 2nd LTSA Invitational at the SM Southmall Events...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron scores 30 as Lakers destroy Pelicans to enter NBA in-season tourney finals

LeBron scores 30 as Lakers destroy Pelicans to enter NBA in-season tourney finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA in-season tournament finals after a 133-89 obliteration of the New Orleans...
Sports
fbtw
Messi, Argentina to face old foe Chile in Copa America

Messi, Argentina to face old foe Chile in Copa America

9 hours ago
Lionel Messi and Argentina will get the chance to avenge their defeats to Chile in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals after...
Sports
fbtw
Fueled by ex-UST teammates' success, La Salle's Nonoy finally gets taste of triumph

Fueled by ex-UST teammates' success, La Salle's Nonoy finally gets taste of triumph

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Before UAAP Season 86, several key players of the disbanded UST Growling Tigers team of UAAP Season 82 had already found success...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with