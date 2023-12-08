NLEX to retire Taulava's No. 88 jersey

MANILA, Philippines -- The iconic No. 88 jersey of Asi Taulava will be retired by the NLEX Road Warriors next week, the team announced.

One of the premier big men in the 2000s, Taulava’s jersey number with the Road Warriors will be retired during the halftime break of NLEX’s clash against the TNT Tropang Giga on Wednesday, December 13.

The ceremony will honor Taulava’s “immeasurable contributions to Philippine basketball,” the team said.

Taulava played for NLEX from the 2014-15 season until his last game in 2022.

He was a direct hire by the then-Mobiline Phone Pals.

The 6-foot-9 big man was a 17-time All-Star, four-time Mythical Time member, four-time second Mythical Team member, the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year and a two-time scoring champion.

He also played for the Talk ‘N Text Phone Pals, Coca-Cola Tigers, Meralco Bolts and Air 21 Express.

He likewise spent some time with San MIguel in the Asia Basketball League, where he won the MVP award.

Numerous times, Taulava also suited up for the national team.