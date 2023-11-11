Phoenix’s Tuffin welcomes PBA baptism of fire

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix rookie Ken Tuffin is unfazed by the physicality in his PBA debut — a 113-101 Fuel Masters victory over the NLEX Road Warriors in the Commissioner’s Cup Friday night.

Tuffin got a “Welcome to the PBA” moment Friday after he was shoved to the floor by NLEX forward Don Trollano in the fourth quarter of the game.

Tuffin ran to the paint and was about to crash the board when Trollano decked him as the latter also tried to box out.

The Phoenix freshman stayed down on the floor for a while, but he eventually finished the game.

“I guess maybe he didn’t see me trying to run in, I was just trying to get the offensive rebound,” he told reporters after the game.

“I respect Don. I’ve been watching him since I was in FEU. He said sorry, he didn’t see. So it’s all good. It’s all part of the game. I’m just really happy,” he added.

The sharpshooter said that physicality is part of the game, and he is “not gonna shy away” from it.

This, especially since being physical is part of his game.

“It’s all good. I’m not gonna shy away from that stuff, though. Physicality is in my nature. It’s nothing new to me,” said Tuffin.

Tuffin played in finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in an impressive league debut. He also made 3-of-6 from deep.

While this is his first rodeo in the PBA, he already played professional basketball in New Zealand.

“Basketball is basketball. I already said before the PBA and the combine, I am not coming in as a rookie. I’ve had three years of pro experience already. That really helped me,” Tuffin said.

“Obviously, it’s a bit more physical here. They’re letting a few things go. But I’m used to it, I’m not gonna shy from it, I’m ready for the next challenge.”

Tuffin and Phoenix will try to win their second straight game against the Magnolia Hotshots on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.