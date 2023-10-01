^

Cortez stars as Lions thwart Blazers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 5:35pm
Jacob Cortez scored 20 points for San Beda
MANILA, Philippines -- Jacob Cortez led the San Beda Red Lions as they stunned last season's runners-up College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 83-77, in the NCAA Season 99 basketball tourney Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Cortez scored 20 points in the game, sinking four 3-pointers, in a contest that was broken wide open right from the get-go.

The Red Lions led by 20 at the end of the first quarter, 29-9, and they never let up.

The Blazers cut the lead to single digits, but the Lions continued to keep their distance with timely shots.Yukien Andrada followed Cortez in scoring with 15 points.

Miguel Oczon had 15 points and six assists for the Blazers.

With the win, San Beda now has a 2-1 win-loss record.Benilde, meanwhile, dropped to a 1-2 slate.

San Beda sank in 16 of their 36 3-point attempts.

Meanwhile, the JRU Heavy Bombers defeated the Mapua Cardinals, 70-61, in the second game of the triple-header.

Patrick Ramos had 18 points off the bench for JRU, followed by Agem Miranda with 15 points.

Clint Escamis scored 19 points for Mapua and showcased his defensive prowess with six steals.

