^

Sports

SBP expects full capacity

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
August 23, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A new attendance record will be set for the FIBA World Cup when the gates open to welcome fans to the opening twinbill at the Philippine Arena on Friday. As of yesterday, Local Organizing Committee deputy executive director Erika Dy said 43,000 tickets have been sold and only 3,000 are left in the box office to fill the capacity of 46,000 for paying customers.  There will be at least 4,000 more attending from media, staff, officials and teams so reaching 50,000 is achievable.

The FIBA World Cup-recognized attendance record is 32,616 set in the Final of the 1994 edition in Toronto. While there were reports that the 1954 Final in Rio de Janeiro brought in 34,000 to 35,000 fans to the Maracanazinho Stadium, the numbers are unverified.  Still, whether the record is 32,616 or 34,000 or 35,000, it will fall on Friday.

Dy said everything is laid out for a grand opening.  There will be 400 49-seat buses ferrying ticket holders from 12 pick-up stations in Metro Manila to the Philippine Arena and back.  The P2P shuttles will take off from the PITX Bus Terminal, MOA Arena, One Ayala Bus Terminal, BGC Market Market Bus Terminal, SM Megamall, Araneta City, Trinoma, SM North, Clover Leaf Ayala Mall Bus Terminal, SM Baliuag, SM Pampanga and SM Clark.  Additionally, a bus sponsored by Molten and PlayItRightTV will load passengers from Festival Mall Alabang at 2 p.m.

Dy said the Philippine Arena will open its doors at 12 noon and advised fans to arrive at the venue at least two hours before the start of the first game. Angola and Italy will begin play at 4 p.m. with the second contest featuring the Philippines against the Dominican Republic at 8 p.m.  In between will be an entertainment show headlined by Sarah Geronimo and starring new wave/rock band The Dawn and online steaming sensation Ben & Ben. “Ticket sales indicate a new attendance record so now, we’ll wait for the actual count of the turnstiles,” said Dy.

The Philippine team was scheduled to check in at the Grand Hyatt Hotel BGC yesterday afternoon. Team USA landed yesterday and settled in at the Shangri-La The Fort BGC.  Other hotels for visiting teams are the EDSA Shangri-La Manila, Conrad Manila and Novotel. Security is tight in every team hotel and fans are not allowed to hang around.

vuukle comment

FIBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas laser-focused on opening day assignment Dominican Republic

Gilas laser-focused on opening day assignment Dominican Republic

12 hours ago
For Gilas Pilipinas and head coach Chot Reyes, their third and last preparatory friendly against Mexico at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw

Advance to next round possible

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Without raising false hopes, visiting Serbian coach Rajko Toroman said yesterday Gilas has a chance to make it to the second round of the FIBA World Cup but that would mean beating the Dominican Republic at the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
On the eve of the announcement Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man FIBA World Cup roster, 13 players attended the practice Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
LOOK: Team USA arrives in Manila for FIBA World Cup

LOOK: Team USA arrives in Manila for FIBA World Cup

14 hours ago
Members of perennial basketball powerhouse Team USA have touched down in Manila for the FIBA World Cup that tips off Friday,...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson-less Gilas comes up short vs Mexico to wrap up FIBA World Cup tuneups

Clarkson-less Gilas comes up short vs Mexico to wrap up FIBA World Cup tuneups

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A Jordan Clarkson-less Gilas Pilipinas lost its final tune-up game in the Philippines, falling to Mexico, 84-77, at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Titans, Lady Cards win five-setters

Lady Titans, Lady Cards win five-setters

1 hour ago
Enderun Colleges overcame a 0-2 set deficit and stunned San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 21-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-12,...
Sports
fbtw

Valanciunas, Lithuanians eye redemption

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
New Orleans slotman Jonas Valanciunas headlines a Lithuanian team out for redemption in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila.
Sports
fbtw

Gusto Mucho rules Philracom Sprint

1 hour ago
Despite a slow start, Running Rich Racing’s Gusto Mucho (Brigand out of Deceptive Attitude) with John Alvin Guce onboard ruled the P1.5 million Philracom 4YO and Above Sprint at the Metro Manila Turf Club in...
Sports
fbtw

RDO says defense is key

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
PBA legend Ranidel de Ocampo said yesterday defense will bring the Philippines to the second round of the FIBA World Cup opening on Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with